MIT Highlights Costa Rica As A Regional Leader In Educational Innovation

The Omar Dengo Foundation (FOD) welcomed Dr. Claudia Urrea, one of MIT's most influential experts in education and technology, to Costa Rica. She is globally recognized for her work to transform learning from early childhood through high school.

Urrea, Senior Director for PK-12 at MIT Open Learning, was also one of the last students of Seymour Papert, creator of constructivist thinking and one of the most revolutionary figures in modern education. Her presence in the country was part of the FOD's tribute to the distinguished researcher.

During her participation, Urrea sent a clear message to the region:“No matter how modern the technology is, there is one non-negotiable: learning must focus on the learner's experience. The question is not what technology changes in itself, but what is the pedagogical intention with which we use it,” she said.

Costa Rica, an educational laboratory recognized by MIT. The researcher recalled the key role Costa Rica has played in the history of constructionism. Her doctoral thesis at MIT took as a case study a rural Costa Rican school that implemented a one-to-one model, where each student worked with their own computer to develop meaningful projects alongside their teacher, their families, and the community.

“The most powerful lessons learned were not only technological. What we saw in Costa Rica was collaboration, critical thinking, autonomy, and creativity. That is the real promise of technology when used with intention,” she said.

Early childhood as a priority. Today, Urrea is promoting the design of new learning centers for children aged 2 months to 5 years at MIT Open Learning, convinced of the profound impact that early education has on development cognitive, emotional, and social. From this perspective, she called on Costa Rica to regain its historic leadership in education:

“Great challenges bring great solutions. Costa Rica has the talent, vision, and track record to build a new educational path that puts girls and boys at the center,” she said.

A historic bond renewed. Dr. Urrea's visit reaffirms the bond between MIT, Papert's legacy, and the Omar Dengo Foundation, an institution that for more than three decades has promoted the meaningful use of technology in Costa Rican education.

