IMD Forecast For Heavy Rain In TN's Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts on Wednesday and Thursday due to a low-pressure system that has formed over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Kumari Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the system is likely to move in a west–northwest direction, bringing widespread showers to several parts of Tamil Nadu. Since early Tuesday, Chennai has been experiencing intermittent rains triggered by the developing low-pressure area.

Many parts of the city witnessed moderate to heavy spells throughout the day. Localities such as Thiruvanmiyur, Mylapore, Adyar, Pattinapakkam, and Marina Beach recorded steady rains, while Nungambakkam, Vadapalani, T. Nagar, Guindy, Anna Nagar, and Koyambedu also saw widespread showers.

In the western parts of the city, areas including Valasaravakkam, Maduravoyal, and Vanagaram reported moderate rain. Southern Chennai too received significant showers -- Alandur, the airport region, Pallavaram, Chrompet, and Vandalur experienced persistent rainfall. On Old Mahabalipuram Road in the state capital, Sholinganallur and Chemmenchery recorded heavy rain, with nearby localities such as Ottiyambakkam and Sithalapakkam also receiving steady spells. Two-wheeler riders were seen struggling through the downpour.

In Chengalpattu district, heavy rain lashed Kalambakkam, Urapakkam, Guduvancheri, and Kattankolathur.

Meanwhile, on the Western Ghats, sudden intense rain caused flooding in waterfalls, including Courtallam Main Falls, Puliyaruvi, Chittaruvi, and Aintharuvi. Authorities have temporarily banned bathing at these popular tourist spots due to dangerously high water levels. The decision left several tourists and Sabarimala pilgrims disappointed.

According to IMD officials, the current low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to persist and continue its west–northwest movement.

As a result, heavy rainfall is likely over Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts on Wednesday and Thursday, while Chennai can expect moderate showers during this period.

The IMD further noted that a fresh low-pressure system is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 22. This system may intensify subsequently, potentially bringing more rain to Tamil Nadu later this week.

Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable and low-lying regions to remain cautious, as heavy rainfall could lead to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and possible flooding in certain pockets. Fishermen have also been urged to follow weather advisories.