Bitfury Shifts Focus From Mining To Launch $1B Technology Investment Fund



Bitfury to invest $1 billion into AI and crypto startups by late 2025, shifting focus from Bitcoin mining.

The company aims to bridge innovation with ethics, emphasizing technologies that benefit society and foster resilience.

Historically a pioneer in Bitcoin mining, Bitfury now emphasizes sectors like quantum computing, AI, and decentralized systems.

Many Bitcoin miners are retreating from mining operations due to rising costs and increased difficulty, with some repurposing facilities for AI development. Despite market turbulence, industry leaders like Bitfury highlight the enduring importance of cryptocurrency and blockchain in societal transformation.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a significant pivot within the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, Bitfury, one of the earliest Bitcoin mining companies, announced its transition from a mining operator to an investment firm. This strategic move aims to channel $1 billion into emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and innovative crypto projects. With an emphasis on fostering ethically driven innovation, Bitfury's reorientation signals a broader industry trend of miners diversifying amid market challenges and seeking to shape the future of technology beyond crypto mining.

Bitfury, a trailblazer in the cryptocurrency industry, is undertaking a major strategic shift. Once a leading Bitcoin miner, the company announced on Tuesday that it will now operate primarily as an investment firm focused on supporting innovative and ethical emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and blockchain-based projects. This initiative plans to allocate $1 billion into startups and ventures by late 2025, utilizing proceeds from its previous operations, successful investments, and a broad network of investors.

“Our mission is to close the gap between innovation and ethics by acting as a catalyst for founders and investors building technologies that serve people and promote long-term resilience,” said Bitfury CEO Val Vavilov. The move reflects a broader industry trend where Bitcoin miners, faced with rising operational costs and increasing mining difficulty-up 52% over the past year-are shifting away from traditional mining to sustainable, diversified tech ventures.

Source: Bitfury

Many mining companies have begun repurposing facilities due to dwindling profitability, with some, like Bitfarms, converting their sites to AI data centers, signaling a shift in focus towards the more sustainable and potentially lucrative AI sector.

Bitfury's Vision for the Future of Tech

Though transitioning away from active mining, Bitfury remains committed to the broader crypto ecosystem. CEO Vavilov emphasized the company's ongoing interest in blockchain applications such as quantum computing and self-sovereign identity solutions.

“AI is taking over,” Vavilov said when asked why the company is focusing on these new fields.“We see strong synergy between AI and decentralized systems.” The firm's hands-on experience extends to AI-specific hardware solutions, such as LiquidStack's immersion cooling systems for AI data centers, and co-founding chip developer Axelera AI based in the Netherlands.

While the crypto markets face volatility, with Bitcoin falling over 26% from its recent peak, industry players highlight that innovation in blockchain, cryptography, and AI remains vital for societal progress. The shift by Bitfury exemplifies how traditional crypto firms are adapting to a rapidly evolving technology landscape, balancing economic realities with long-term visions for blockchain's role in the future.

