Pixazo Launches Unified Visual AI API To Power The Next Generation Of Multimodal Creativity

"“Text was merely phase one of AI. The future is visual - expressive, cinematic, emotional, and deeply immersive. Our unified API gives every creator and developer the power to generate anything they imagine using the best models in the world. With Pixazo, the entire landscape of visual creation changes forever,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Pixazo."Pixazo launches a Unified Visual AI API offering one-key access to 600+ models for image, video, audio, avatar, lip sync, and virtual try-on generation.

New Delhi, India - November 18, 2025 - Pixazo today announced the launch of its Unified Visual AI API, a single-key platform engineered to power the next great leap in digital creativity. As the world moves beyond text-based intelligence and into a multimodal era, Pixazo aims to become the backbone of the global visual AI ecosystem - offering developers instant access to image, video, audio, avatar, lip sync, and virtual try-on generation through one universal API key.

For decades, visual creation required skill, software, and steep learning curves. Pixazo now imagines a future where creativity itself becomes effortless: where breathtaking cinematics, photorealistic imagery, expressive digital humans, real-time lip-sync performances, and immersive storytelling can be generated as naturally as typing a thought. That future begins with the Pixazo Models Hub at models/.

Pixazo's new API unifies 600+ cutting-edge models, making them accessible through the same simple, consistent interface. Developers can instantly build with the industry's most advanced systems, including Sora 2, Veo 3.1, Veo 3, WAN 2.5, WAN 2.2, Flux, SDXL, Qwen Image, Nano Diffusion, Nano Banana, Kolors VTON, Pixelforge VTON, IDM-VTON, Kling Lip Sync, LatentSync, Pixelverse Lip Sync, and OmniHuman - without managing separate providers, versioning, or integration complexity.

Pixazo believes visual intelligence is the next defining shift in AI. As models evolve from understanding text to understanding motion, identity, emotion, and context, the world will demand AI that creates not just answers, but experiences. Pixazo's unified API lays the foundation for this future, enabling breakthroughs across advertising, entertainment, gaming, virtual fashion, social media automation, product visualization, e-commerce try-ons, interactive storytelling, and synthetic character production.

To accelerate adoption, Pixazo is offering free access to its Flux Image Generation API and SDXL Image Generation API during launch. This initiative removes cost barriers for developers, startups, and creators who want to experiment with photorealistic image generation at scale.

The Pixazo Models Hub serves as the gateway into this new universe of multimodal AI, making it simple for developers to compare, select, and integrate models for text-to-image, image-to-video, text-to-video, virtual try-on, lip sync, audio generation, and avatar generation

With transparent pricing, global scalability, and an ever-expanding library of the world's most powerful visual models, Pixazo is positioning itself as the creative infrastructure for the next generation of AI applications.

The future of visual AI is here - unified, accessible, and ready to build on. Developers can begin today by generating their API key at models/.

About Pixazo

Pixazo (formerly Appy Pie Design) is a next-generation AI design and media creation platform under Appy Pie LLP. With products like its AI image generator, image to video Generator, and AI meme creator, Pixazo empowers over 10 million users worldwide to design, animate, and innovate through artificial intelligence - making creativity fast, accessible, and limitless.

