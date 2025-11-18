EKC PR Announces Representation Of Model Julia Mccallum, Granddaughter Of Actors David Mccallum And Jill Ireland

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Move Over Sydney Sweeney - Julia Has Arrived. EKC PR is delighted to introduce Julia McCallum, a rising 22-year-old model and fitness personality whose striking presence, athletic appeal, and Hollywood lineage are drawing attention across the lifestyle and commercial modeling world.

Known for her natural poise and grounded charisma, Julia has modeled for major brands including Walmart, Herbalife, and Sunny Side Fitness and recently appeared on the cover of In-N-Out's in-store nationwide catalog. She also starred in a high-energy athletic campaign for Sweet Sweat, the popular activewear and fitness accessories brand. Represented by Brand Models and Chic Models, Julia continues to expand across commercial print, beauty, and fitness campaigns.

“Being in front of the camera feels like carrying a piece of my family's story forward,” says Julia.“I want my work to reflect both the strength of my legacy and the individuality I'm building for myself.”

Her emergence marks a fresh chapter in a remarkable Hollywood family. Julia is the granddaughter of David McCallum, beloved for iconic roles in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and NCIS, and the granddaughter of Jill Ireland, who was married to Charles Bronson, one of cinema's most recognizable leading stars known for classics such as The Magnificent Seven and Death Wish. Ireland - actress, bestselling author, and humanitarian - inspired millions through her grace, talent, and courage.

Today, Julia represents a new generation - modern, confident, and multifaceted. A fitness devotee and outdoors enthusiast, she brings a lifestyle that resonates with contemporary brands, blending authenticity, strength, and empowerment both on and off camera.