Campad Electronics Expands Automotive Safety Solutions With New Parking Sensor Kits

Capalaba, Qld - November 18, 2025 - Campad Electronics, a trusted name in automotive accessories, is proud to announce the launch of its latest range of Parking Sensor Kits. Designed to complement the company's popular reversing camera range, these new sensor kits offer enhanced safety and convenience for drivers navigating tight spaces and busy environments.

The new lineup includes a variety of wired and wireless options tailored to meet the needs of both personal and commercial vehicles. Each kit is engineered with precision ultrasonic sensors, delivering real-time alerts to help drivers avoid obstacles and park with confidence. With features like adjustable beepers, wide detection ranges and compatibility with plastic and metal bumpers, these kits are built to perform in any scenario.

Key Highlights of the New Parking Sensor Kits



Aerpro Wired Rear Parking Sensor Kit (APPS4R): A commercial-grade solution with four ultrasonic sensors, adjustable beeper alerts and a sleek matte black finish that can be painted to match any vehicle.

Aerpro Wireless Rear Parking Sensor Kit (APPS4WCR): Ideal for trailers and commercial vehicles, this kit features a wireless beeper and ECU connection with a 60-meter range, ensuring hassle-free installation.

Aerpro Wireless Front and Rear Parking Sensor Kit (APPS4WFR): A premium system offering full front and rear coverage, complete with a wireless LCD display for real-time visual and audible feedback. Aerpro Wireless Front Parking Sensor Kit (APPS4WF): Designed for precision front obstacle detection, this kit includes a wireless LCD display and IP67-rated waterproof components for durability.

“Safety and convenience are at the heart of our product offerings,” said a representative from Campad Electronics.“Our new Parking Sensor Kits are a natural extension of our reversing camera range, providing drivers with the tools they need to navigate with confidence and ease.”

All kits are backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty, reflecting Campad Electronics' commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Whether you're a professional driver, fleet operator or everyday commuter, these parking sensor kits are designed to make your driving experience safer and more efficient.

The new range is now available for purchase on the Campad Electronics website. For more information, visit Campad Electronics Reversing Camera and Parking Sensor page.

About Campad Electronics

Campad Electronics has been a leading provider of electronics and automotive accessories in Australia since 1990. With a focus on innovation, quality and customer service, the company offers a wide range of products including reversing cameras, parking sensors, car cradles and antennas, car GPS trackers and in-car technology solutions.

Contact information:

Phone: 07 3245 2008

Website:

Email:...