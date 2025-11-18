Thumbpro® Baseball Thumb Guard Used By Players In The 2025 World Series

MENAFN - GetNews)ThumbPRO® Baseball Thumb Guard, a patented American-made protective device for hitters, has been identified as the thumb guard used by a few professional players in the 2025 World Series. The company confirmed the use of its product during the ongoing tournament, marking the 3rd appearance in 3 years of its thumb guard in professional-level competition.







Developed and manufactured in the United States, ThumbPRO® is designed to reduce the impact and vibration that occur when a bat makes contact with a pitch. Professional hitters generate swing speeds exceeding 75 to 85 miles per hour, producing high levels of vibration that can cause discomfort or strain in the thumb joint. ThumbPRO®'s contoured structure, made from durable elastomeric material, is engineered to absorb that vibration while maintaining flexibility for natural movement.

The product is available in three sizes - Small, Medium, and Large - to fit youth, teen, and adult hitters. Its ambidextrous design allows players to wear it with or without batting gloves. The material retains its performance in varying weather conditions, including heat, cold, and humidity, making it a perfect piece of safety equipment across seasonal baseball play.

The ThumbPRO® Baseball Thumb Guard has been worn by players at multiple competitive levels. Its development focused on maintaining durability and fit under repeated use. According to the company, the product was designed to provide hand protection and consistent grip control for athletes seeking to keep their hands safe at the plate.

“Seeing ThumbPRO® in use at the championship level reinforces the role of practical innovation in player safety,” said Nina Nickles, CEO of ThumbPRO Baseball Thumb Guard.“We continue to focus on advancing protective solutions for hitters of all levels.”

The presence of ThumbPRO® during the 2025 Championship Series adds to a growing trend of professional players incorporating protective gear into their standard equipment. The company stated that its goal remains to provide a reliable, tested tool that addresses a common challenge faced by hitters at every level of the game.

ThumbPRO® Baseball Thumb Guard is available through the company's official website at.

About ThumbPRO Baseball Thumb Guard

ThumbPRO® Baseball Thumb Guard designs and manufactures patented hand protection for baseball players. Based in Concord, Massachusetts, the company's products are made in the United States and used by athletes ranging from youth leagues to professionals.