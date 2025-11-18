Parking Cupid Launches Kickstarter Campaign To Expand Global Marketplace For Peer-To-Peer Parking

MENAFN - GetNews)Parking Cupid, a growing global platform that connects drivers with underutilized parking spaces, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to support the next phase of its development. The goal is to expand beyond Australia, into the US, UK, Canada, India, and other countries to transform more vacant residential and commercial spaces into bookable parking assets and help drivers find affordable options while giving hosts a way to earn passive income.

The idea for Parking Cupid began when founder Daniel Battaglia found himself stuck in Sydney traffic, wasting time circling for parking while empty driveways are just meters away. That everyday frustration sparked the foundation of a platform designed to turn urban stress into opportunity by matching supply with demand. Parking Cupid removes the friction found in traditional parking apps by eliminating platform commissions, third-party gatekeepers, and excess fees. Instead, it enables users to connect directly and manage their listing or bookings independently.

“What started as a personal solution in Sydney has grown into a multi-country marketplace,” said Battaglia.“Now, we're ready to take the next leap – expanding globally with smarter tools, better integrations, and stronger community infrastructure.”

The newly launched Kickstarter campaign will fund several major upgrades, including:



Rollout of a mobile app with host analytics dashboard

Development of smart parking maps, VIP perks, and referral reward systems

Launch of the Parking Assistance Club: a membership programme for drivers

Partnerships with local councils, universities, and parking operators Community outreach, events, and referral systems to support organic growth



Among the campaign rewards is an opportunity for a private Zoom session with Battaglia for founders, partners, and innovators. This session includes tailored strategic insight into marketplace growth, monetisation and network design, plus a behind-the-scenes look at Parking Cupid's roadmap. Supporters at this level also receive lifetime VIP membership, priority listings, an ad-free experience, and a founding member badge.

“I've built Parking Cupid to solve a problem, but we're scaling it to create a movement. The goal is to help reshape how cities use space, how people earn passive income, and how communities connect,” added Battaglia.

By backing the Kickstarter campaign, supporters can be a part of this transformation – both as early adopters and long-term collaborators.

To learn more please visit .