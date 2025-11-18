22-Year-Old Author Zara Jones Launches A Self-Care Framework

MENAFN - GetNews) After a Life-Changing Car Accident, Jones is Aiming to Impact 20+ Million Students Nationwide.

Dallas, TX, USA - November 18, 2025 - After surviving a traumatic car accident, 22-year-old author and advocate Zara Jones is turning her recovery into action as she releases her sixth book, Her Blooming Season: A Self-Care Journey to Heal, Reflect, and Blossom Into the Best Version of You, and unveils a national student-wellness movement.







During her rehabilitation, Jones said she searched for practical tools that could help her heal emotionally - and quickly realized they didn't exist.

"When I needed tools to heal, they didn't exist," Jones said. "So I built the framework I wish someone had handed me."

Her new 340-page book introduces a research-informed, accessible self-care model centered on 12 pillars of self-care. The framework offers strategies to help students manage stress, burnout, self-doubt and identity-related challenges.







Jones' announcement also marks the launch of a nationwide initiative focused on equipping students with emotional-wellness resources. She plans to reach more than 20 million students by 2030 through partnerships with educators, mental health leaders and youth-serving organizations.

Jones said her mission is to give young people the tools she once needed most.

A Mission Arriving at a Critical Moment

National youth mental-health statistics highlight the urgency of her work:

. 8 in 10 youth mental-health specialists say social media is fueling a crisis (Dove Self-Esteem Project, 2023)

. 42% of students report persistent sadness or hopelessness

. 29% live with a mental-health condition

. Less than half receive help (Be Strong, 2024)

"Students are more connected than ever - yet emotionally unsupported," Jones explains.

"We must treat healing like a skill, not a last resort."

A New Model for Student Wellness

The Her Blooming Season framework has grown into a multi-layered ecosystem designed for schools, youth groups, and mentorship programs. It includes:

. Blossom Circles with Zara: Peer-led self-care and leadership groups

. Reflection Decks, Journals & Classroom Resources

. Parent & Educator Guides to facilitate meaningful conversations

. The Blossom App featuring daily "Mindfulness Minutes," prompts, and self-care tracking

Jones envisions a future where emotional literacy sits alongside academics.

"My goal isn't just to write a book - it's to change how a generation learns to heal," she says.

A Personal Story Lighting the Way for Others

Jones' transformation from student-athlete to student-wellness advocate is central to her mission. She often shares that after her accident, she felt lost, overwhelmed, and unsure where to turn - an experience she now knows millions of students silently relate to.

The absence of accessible tools became her motivation.

"No young person should have to hit rock bottom to learn how to care for themselves," she says.

"Her Blooming Season is proof that healing is possible - and within reach."

Availability

Her Blooming Season: A Self-Care Journey to Heal, Reflect, and Blossom Into the Best Version of You is now available on Amazon for a limited-time introductory price of $20 (regular $25).

About Zara Jones

Zara Jones, 22, is an author, speaker, and the founder of Blossom with Zara, a self-care and emotional wellness platform dedicated to helping young people heal and lead. A former student-athlete turned advocate, she is on a mission to impact 20+ million students with the tools she never had - empowering students to turn pain into purpose and step boldly into their own blooming season.