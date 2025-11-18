Selling Dallastm Announces Groundbreaking Filmed Podcast And Multimedia Series Showcasing The Modern Pursuit Of The American Dream

MENAFN - GetNews)Selling Dallas, founded by nationally recognized real estate executive Darwin Stephens, CEO of RADDR Group, announces his development of an innovative filmed podcast and multimedia series currently in pre-production. Designed to unite business, real estate, entrepreneurship, and technology, this cinematic series explores the evolving American Dream through authentic storytelling, visionary leadership, and modern success narratives.







Set to premiere in Summer 2026, the series will feature bold conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, and real estate professionals, offering viewers a front-row seat to the realities of ownership and opportunity in today's economy. Blending cinematic production with real-world insight, Selling Dallas aims to inspire individuals to create wealth through strategy, integrity, and community.

According to Statista, global podcast listenership has surpassed 500 million, while Edison Research notes that over 60% of listeners prefer video-integrated formats-making Selling Dallas ideally positioned to capture modern audiences seeking substance and style.

“This series is about reimagining ownership and unlocking the pathways to the American Dream,” said Darwin Stephens, host and creator of the series.“It's one of the hottest conversations in America right now-how today's 20 somethings, college grads, corporate professionals, and entrepreneurs are rewriting what success looks like. From real estate to business strategy, we're unpacking the pursuit of freedom, sustainability, and legacy. Because ownership isn't just about assets-it's about alignment, ambition, and building something real together,” he added.

Stephens' extensive career spans hospitality, telecommunications, automotive, and real estate, where his leadership and innovation have earned him national recognition. As the driving force behind RADDR Group, Stephens has built a brand synonymous with integrity, mentorship, and excellence. His commitment to helping others find their“pathway to ownership” continues to shape his approach to both business and storytelling.

Investors, media professionals, and future collaborators are encouraged to connect with Darwin Stephens and the Selling Dallas team to learn more about partnership opportunities and upcoming production announcements. Visit to explore how Selling Dallas is redefining ownership for the modern age.







About Selling Dallas

Selling Dallas is a Dallas-based luxury real estate brand and media platform founded by Darwin Stephens, CEO of RADDR Group. With over 25 years of cross-industry experience, Stephens leads a team focused on redefining ownership through strategy, storytelling, and community impact. The company specializes in high-value real estate, portfolio development, and media-driven branding designed to empower clients and audiences alike. Combining cinematic vision with market expertise, Selling Dallas transforms conversations about property into a movement centered on legacy, leadership, and long-term success.