Christian Metal Band Ashes Awaken Announce Debut Album Rise Out February 6, 2026

PITTSBURGH, PA - November 18, 2025 - Rising Christian metal force Ashes Awaken are set to unleash their long-awaited debut album, Rise, on February 6, 2026. The album arrives on the heels of the band's breakout single“A Better Way”, which introduced audiences to their faith-driven heaviness and lyrical testimony of redemption, and their new single, "For You." With Rise, Ashes Awaken deliver a full-length experience that combines crushing riffs, soaring melodies, and unflinching messages of hope, recovery, and spiritual rebirth.

Pre-orders and pre-saves for Rise are available now on all major digital platforms at

A Tracklist Forged in Faith and Fire

The 11-song album is a sonic journey from the shadows of despair to the light of deliverance:

GolgothaCrown of ThornsShout It LoudA Better WayAmazing Grace, AgainHallelujahFor YouThrough Strengthened HandsThe MirrorLove's EmbraceRise from the Ashes

From the middle-eastern inspired, dramatic intensity of set opener“Golgotha” to the anthemic closer“Rise from the Ashes,” the record embodies the band's mission to create music that doesn't just move the body, but transforms the soul.

“Rise is our story of chains breaking, of finding light in the darkest places, and of standing back up when life has knocked you down,” songwriter Michael Stover explains.“I wanted to write an album that testifies to the power of Love and the Lord-capital Ls-to set people free.”

For Fans of Faith and Fury

Marrying the sonic heft of modern metal with the message of eternal hope, Ashes Awaken have crafted an album that will resonate with fans of Demon Hunter, Skillet, and Killswitch Engage alike. Tracks like“Crown of Thorns” and“Through Strengthened Hands” bring both ferocity and vulnerability, while“Amazing Grace, Again” and“Hallelujah” show a softer side of the band. Stover cites bands like Stryper, Boston, Queen, Styx and Journey as some of his biggest influences.

Album Release Details



Album Title: Rise

Artist: Ashes Awaken

Release Date: February 6, 2026

Genre: Christian Metal / Modern Metal / Hard Rock

Label/Distribution: MTS Records Pre-Save/Pre-Order: Available Now

About Ashes Awaken

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ashes Awaken craft music that fuses the visceral impact of metal with the timeless message of faith and redemption. Their mission: to bring light into dark places and hope to those still wrestling with their chains. Rise, the band's debut LP, embodies that mission-eleven songs that rage, testify, and ultimately uplift.