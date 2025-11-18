Holiday Magic Returns: The San Francisco Symphony Presents“A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE!” At Davies Symphony Hall December 21 & 22, 2025

Celebrating the 60 Years of Vince Guaraldi's Peanuts Soundtracks & the 75th Anniversary of Peanuts

The Peanuts gang is back to warm hearts and fill the holiday season with music, laughter, and nostalgia as the San Francisco Symphony brings A Charlie Brown Christmas-LIVE! to Davies Symphony Hall, 2:00pm and 7:30pm on December 21 & 22, 2025. This beloved annual tradition combines live actors, dancers, and an animated backdrop with Vince Guaraldi's timeless jazz score, performed live by the world-class San Francisco Symphony.

This year's celebration is extra special, marking 60 years of A Charlie Brown Christmas, featuring the classic Guaraldi holiday music. It's also the 75th anniversary of Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts comic strip. The first half of the concert,“The Vince Guaraldi Peanuts Symphony,” takes audiences on a musical journey through medleys of Guaraldi's full Peanuts catalogue. David Benoit, a legendary jazz pianist in his own right, arranged the medleys, having famously performed Guaraldi classics world-wide. There are over 30 themes featuring favorites such as the“Charlie Brown Theme,”“The Great Pumpkin Waltz,”“The Red Baron,”“Thanksgiving Theme,” and“Peppermint Patty.” Each piece captures the whimsy, wit, and warmth that made these tunes a cornerstone of holiday soundtracks for generations. Audience members will discover that every season is Guaraldi Season.

In the second half, the stage transforms as A Charlie Brown Christmas unfolds live. With vibrant visuals, heartwarming performances, and the San Francisco Symphony bringing Guaraldi's unforgettable music to life, this live performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas is an immersive experience that celebrates friendship, hope, and the true meaning of the holidays.

Families will enjoy the spirit of the season together, with half-price tickets available for children 17 and under. As children are introduced to the live joy of the symphony, the event is also bolstered by inspired dances dreamt up by Creative Producer, Natasha Adorlee. Inside the hall, the celebration continues with a dazzling winter wonderland-giant lit trees, wreaths, garlands, and festive décor turning Davies Symphony Hall into a holiday escape. Guests can also indulge in seasonal treats, festive winter cocktails, and sparkling wine available throughout December at the lobby bar.

Ming Luke will expertly conduct the event, which includes the world premiere of“Groovin' Snoopy” and“Good Sport Medley.” Creative Producer, Natasha Adorlee, has designed some inspiring ideas for dancers so that kids of all ages will be engaged with the event.

From the opening notes of Guaraldi's“Oh, Good Grief” to the final strains of“Christmas Time Is Here,” A Charlie Brown Christmas-LIVE! is a joyful reminder of why these stories and songs endure. It's not just a concert-it's a shared holiday memory for the whole family.

Performances take place at Davies Symphony Hall, located at 201 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco. Tickets are available through the San Francisco Symphony Box Office at (415) 864-6000 or online at

Celebrate the season with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the whole Peanuts® gang with the San Francisco Symphony-and rediscover the holiday magic that never fades.

About Peanuts:

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

About Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc.:

Lee Mendelson Film Productions (LMFP) is the Publisher of the Vince Guaraldi musical catalog associated with Peanuts. LMFP is also the producer of the classic Peanuts television specials, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, along with the Hollywood animation studio Bill Melendez Productions. LMFP also produced over 50 other network Peanuts specials, 12 prime time Garfield specials, 121-program series“Garfield and Friends” and many other film and television animated, documentary and entertainment programs. Founded by the late Lee Mendelson in 1963, Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Inc., has received 11 Emmy Awards (from 45 nominations) and four Peabody Awards, as well as producing projects that have received Grammy and Academy Award nominations.