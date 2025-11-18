Dairy Alternatives Market Size To Reach USD 59.8 Billion By 2030 Growing Demand For Plant-Based Milk, Yogurt, And Cheese Boosts Industry Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Dairy Alternatives Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"The dairy alternatives market size is set to grow from USD 35.53 billion in 2025 to USD 59.8 billion by 2030, driven by rising veganism, lactose intolerance, and demand for sustainable plant-based products. Plant-based milk leads the category, while cheese and yogurt are growing rapidly. Asia-Pacific dominates growth, supported by strong adoption in Europe and North America. Major players like Danone, Oatly, and Blue Diamond are expanding portfolios.

Introduction: Overview of the Dairy Alternatives Market

The dairy alternatives market size is witnessing rapid expansion, fueled by increasing consumer preference for plant-based, lactose-free, and sustainable food options. Valued at USD 35.53 billion in 2025, the dairy alternatives market is expected to reach USD 59.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.97% during the forecast period (2025–2030). The market growth is driven by a surge in veganism, flexitarian diets, and rising awareness about animal welfare and environmental sustainability. Consumers are increasingly shifting from traditional dairy to plant-based milk, yogurt, cheese, and butter derived from soy, almond, oat, and coconut. The rise in lactose intolerance and demand for clean-label, allergen-free, and fortified food products further amplifies this trend.

Major retailers and foodservice operators are expanding their plant-based product lines, making non-dairy alternatives more accessible across supermarkets, cafes, and e-commerce platforms. The integration of digital grocery delivery, combined with advancements in taste and texture, is transforming plant-based alternatives from niche products into everyday staples.

Manufacturers are investing in R&D for improved flavor, protein content, and mouthfeel, ensuring their offerings closely replicate the sensory experience of traditional dairy while appealing to health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.

Key Market Trends Shaping the Dairy Alternatives Industry

The dairy alternatives industry analysis reveals several emerging trends influencing global growth and consumer adoption patterns:

Rising Vegan and Flexitarian Lifestyles: Increasing numbers of consumers, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, are embracing vegan or flexitarian diets. Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia report significant growth in plant-based food consumption.

Dominance of Plant-Based Milk: Soy, almond, and oat milk continue to lead the market due to their nutritional benefits, versatility, and low-calorie content. Oat milk, in particular, has gained traction for its creamy texture and compatibility with coffee and beverages.

Growing Popularity of Dairy-Free Cheese: Plant-based cheese, especially sliced, shredded, and spreadable forms, is among the fastest-growing categories. European consumers are driving this trend, motivated by lactose intolerance and sustainability concerns.

Health, Sustainability, and Ethical Awareness: Growing concern over climate impact, animal welfare, and carbon emissions is influencing consumer purchasing decisions. Plant-based dairy options use fewer natural resources and have a smaller environmental footprint than animal-derived dairy.

These trends highlight how dairy-free alternatives are entering the mainstream, evolving from niche health products to integral parts of modern diets.

Market Segmentation: By Category and Distribution Channel

By Category



Non-Dairy Butter

Non-Dairy Cheese

Non-Dairy Ice Cream

Non-Dairy Milk



Almond Milk



Cashew Milk



Coconut Milk



Hazelnut Milk



Hemp Milk



Oat Milk

Soy Milk Non-Dairy Yogurt

By Distribution Channel



Off-Trade



Convenience Stores



Online Retail



Specialist Retailers



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Others (Warehouse clubs, gas stations, etc.) On-Trade

By Region



Africa

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East

North America South America

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The dairy alternatives industry features a competitive mix of multinational corporations and specialized plant-based producers. Major players include:



Danone S.A.

Blue Diamond Growers

Hebei Yangyuan Zhihui Beverage Co. Ltd

Oatly Group AB Saputo Inc.

These companies are pursuing strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their global footprint.

Future Outlook: Opportunities in the Dairy Alternatives Market

The outlook for the global dairy alternatives market remains highly optimistic, with strong momentum across developed and emerging economies. Increasing consumer demand for nutritionally rich, allergen-free, and eco-friendly food products is expected to propel growth well beyond 2030.

As brands continue enhancing taste, nutrition, and affordability, plant-based dairy alternatives are projected to become a mainstream dietary staple. Emerging opportunities lie in functional fortification (omega-3, calcium, probiotics) and the introduction of regional flavor innovations tailored to local preferences.

According to the dairy alternatives market forecast, companies emphasizing transparency, innovation, and sustainability will gain a competitive advantage. The combination of technological advancement, evolving consumer habits, and favorable government policies promoting sustainable diets will continue to shape the future of this industry.

Ultimately, the dairy alternatives sector is not merely a substitute market-it represents a transformative shift in global food consumption, paving the way for a more sustainable and inclusive food ecosystem by 2030.

