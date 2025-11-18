Arbat Group Strengthens Global Portfolio With Strategic Expansion Across Finance, Real Estate, And Security

MENAFN - GetNews) UAE-based investment holding company advances sustainable growth through integrity, innovation, and disciplined diversification.







MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 18, 2025 - Arbat Group, a UAE-based diversified investment holding company, today announced the expansion of its strategic portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and responsible investment. The Group continues to drive long-term value through its expanding presence in finance, real estate, security, and estate management sectors.

“Our mission is to empower businesses with integrity, innovation, and long-term vision,” said John Arbat, Managing Partner of Arbat Group.“We're focused on building enduring partnerships that generate tangible value and positive global impact.”

Strategic Portfolio Overview

Arbat Group's growing portfolio includes:

- Arbat Capital – Providing merchant cash advance solutions to support small and midsize enterprises.

- Baikal Capital – Enabling fractional ownership in high-end international real estate.

- Arbat Guard – Offering executive protection and premium transportation services.

- Aurus Security – Delivering advanced security, risk management, and protection solutions across corporate and private sectors.

- Beluga Estate Management – Providing bespoke estate and property management services (website in development).

Responsible Growth for the Future

Through disciplined evaluation and commitment to innovation, Arbat Group continues to identify opportunities that align with its core principles of creativity, integrity, and sustainability. The Group's forward-looking strategy emphasizes technological integration, market expansion, and global collaboration.

About Arbat Group

Arbat Group is a UAE-based holding company investing across sectors with strong growth potential and operational excellence. The Group's vision centers on sustainable development and value creation for its partners and communities.

Visit .

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.