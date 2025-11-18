Author Arziki Oleyinka Phenyo Launches Official Website Alongside The Release Of Her Debut Corporate Thriller, Before Elevation

Author, educator, and wellness innovator Arziki Oleyinka Phenyo proudly announces the launch of her official website, AuthorArziki, a new digital home where readers can explore her work, vision, and multifaceted passions. The launch coincides with the growing excitement surrounding her debut novel, Before Elevation -a gripping corporate drama about ambition, power, and the perilous climb to the top.

Before Elevation follows the turbulent journey of Rebecca Lewis, a powerhouse CEO whose unrelenting drive propels her to the apex of the eyewear industry. With the perfect family, the perfect career, and a seemingly perfect life, Rebecca appears unstoppable-until her world begins to fracture. As she faces the collapse of her family, a scandal that threatens her legacy, and a public eager to cast her as the face of corporate greed, Rebecca is forced to confront the one opponent she's never been able to outmaneuver: herself. Exploring themes of identity, corporate politics, childhood trauma, and resilience, Phenyo's debut novel offers an unflinching look at the personal cost of professional triumph.







Beyond her work as an author, Arziki Phenyo is the founder of Seminal Wellness, a climate-forward creator of organic health, wellness, and beauty products designed to cultivate one's best-naturally. With plans to expand into renewable energy under its Next Orbital arm by 2030, Seminal reflects Arziki's commitment to sustainability and long-term impact. She is also the founder of The Stimulus Effect, an educational firm dedicated to building fundamental skills, nurturing critical thinking, and fostering cultural capital across diverse learners.

Through her professional and philanthropic endeavors-from supporting cancer patients in remission to providing transformative educational pathways-Arziki has consistently championed the power of knowledge, self-development, and personal elevation. These values deeply inform her writing, giving Before Elevation a distinctive voice within contemporary corporate thrillers.

Visit AuthorArziki, the newly launched hub where readers can learn more about Before Elevation, discover Arziki's work with Seminal Wellness and The Stimulus Effect, and connect with her growing community. Explore her insights, passions, and projects-all in one place.