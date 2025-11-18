US House Votes 427-1 To Force Justice Department To Publicly Release Jeffrey Epstein Files Bill Now Heads To Senate

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US House of Representatives voted 427-1 on Tuesday (November 18) to compel the Justice Department to publicly release its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The sweeping victory overcame months of resistance from President Donald Trump.

Trump now says he will sign the bill if it passes the Senate.

Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana cast the lone vote against the bill, despite chairing a subcommittee that recently subpoenaed the Justice Department for the same documents.

Survivors demand accountability

Abuse survivors rallied outside the Capitol on Tuesday morning, describing years of trauma and government inaction.

“These women have fought the most horrific fight that no woman should have to fight,” said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, standing alongside several survivors.“We fought so hard against the most powerful people in the world, even the president of the United States, to make this vote happen today.”

Survivor Jena-Lisa Jones, who said she voted for Trump, pleaded with the president directly:“I beg you, Donald Trump, please stop making this political.”

Despite calling the bill a“raw and obvious political exercise,” Speaker Johnson said he would vote for it to avoid appearing opposed to transparency.

“None of us want to go on record... being accused of not being for maximum transparency,” he said.

Democrats claim victory

Democrats hailed the vote as a historic win for the minority.

“It's a complete and total surrender,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.“The survivors and the American people deserve full and complete transparency.”

The House Oversight Committee has already released thousands of pages of documents from Epstein's estate, revealing ties to global leaders, financiers, political figures - and Trump himself.

If enacted, the bill would force the Justice Department to release - within 30 days - all files, communications, and investigative materials related to Epstein, including details on the investigation into his 2019 death in federal custody.

The bill explicitly bars withholding information due to“embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”

Sensitive details about victims and ongoing investigations may be redacted.

Now, the bill heads to Senate

The bill's future in the Senate is unclear. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has avoided committing support, saying he trusts the Justice Department to release information on its own.

But the DOJ under Trump has so far released little beyond what was already public.

Johnson has signaled he wants the Senate to strengthen protections for victims, while the bill's sponsors, Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna, warned senators not to derail the legislation.

“We've needlessly dragged this out for four months,” Massie said.“Those raising problems with the bill are afraid that people will be embarrassed. Well, that's the whole point here.”

