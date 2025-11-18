Tether Invests In Ledn: Bitcoin-Backed Loans Platform Secures Funding

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Cryptocurrency markets continue to evolve as mainstream institutions and innovative platforms deepen their involvement in Bitcoin and blockchain finance. Recent developments highlight a resurgence in crypto-backed lending, with major players investing in infrastructure that enables users and businesses to access liquidity without liquidating their digital assets. This renewed interest signals a maturing crypto ecosystem and increasing institutional confidence amid ongoing regulatory discussions.



Tether has made a strategic investment in Ledn, a platform specializing in Bitcoin -backed consumer loans, supporting further expansion of crypto-backed credit services.

The move aims to develop financial infrastructure for accessible liquidity and credit against Bitcoin holdings, without requiring asset sales.

Bitcoin and crypto-backed loans are experiencing a revival globally, especially after the notable collapse of Celsius in 2022.

Recent partnerships, including Cantor Fitzgerald's collaborations with Maple Finance and FalconX, indicate growing participation by Wall Street firms in crypto credit markets. Legal and legislative efforts are advancing, with proposals to incorporate cryptocurrency holdings into mortgage underwriting and forecasts of the Bitcoin-backed lending market reaching $45 billion by 2030.

Expanding Bitcoin-Backed Lending

Leading stablecoin issuer Tether announced a strategic investment in Ledn, a platform providing Bitcoin-backed consumer loans, signaling confidence in the crypto lending sector. The funding is directed toward building financial infrastructure that allows individuals and enterprises to access credit against their Bitcoin (BTC ) holdings without needing to sell. Founded in 2018, Ledn has grown to serve users across over 100 countries, offering custody, risk management, and liquidation services. In October, Ledn disclosed originating $392 million in Bitcoin-backed loans during the third quarter of 2025.

Ledn's CEO and co-founder Adam Reeds expressed optimism about the future of crypto finance, noting an anticipated increase in demand for Bitcoin-based financial services. The specific amount Tether invested was not disclosed, but the move underscores the broader institutional enthusiasm for integrating digital assets into mainstream finance.

This development follows reports that Tether is also considering a $1.15 billion investment in Neura, a German robotics startup. Such diversification reflects Tether's strategic confidence in various high-growth sectors connected to blockchain and crypto technology.

After a turbulent period marked by the collapse of Celsius, a centralized crypto lending platform in July 2022, Bitcoin-backed loans are making a notable comeback. Major firms like Cantor Fitzgerald have engaged in partnerships with Maple Finance and FalconX to facilitate Bitcoin-backed lending, marking a shift toward more institutional involvement in crypto credit markets. Recently, Block Earner launched Bitcoin-backed mortgage offerings in Australia-where soaring real estate prices are pushing people toward alternative financing options-secured by the digital assets managed through Fireblocks.

Additionally, legislative efforts are progressing in the United States, with proposals like the bill introduced to recognize cryptocurrency holdings on regulated exchanges as part of a borrower's financial profile during mortgage approval processes.

Meanwhile, a February report from Canadian law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt suggests that the Bitcoin-backed lending market could expand to $45 billion by 2030, emphasizing increasing mainstream adoption and interest in crypto collateralized loans.