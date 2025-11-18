Award-Winning Composer David Arkenstone Announces New Live Holiday Album Release

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Award-winning composer, performer, and multi-instrumentalist David Arkenstone is thrilled to announce the release of his new live holiday album, "A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends," arriving November 27, 2025. Captured during his acclaimed "A Winter's Eve" concert performances, this collection showcases the spirit, energy, and musical magic of the season, featuring reimagined holiday classics and festive originals performed by an extraordinary ensemble of versatile musicians.

This live holiday album transports listeners to the warmth and wonder of the holidays-glittering with dynamic arrangements, intimate acoustic moments, and Arkenstone's signature cinematic flair. Fans can expect a vibrant, heartfelt soundtrack that makes the perfect Thanksgiving release day companion, whether you're decorating, cooking, or simply enjoying the season with those you love.

Pre-Order CD Now

Fans who pre-order on Bandcamp will receive:

1 track immediately (streaming via the free Bandcamp app)

Full album download on release day

High-quality audio formats including MP3, FLAC, and more

24-bit / 48 kHz download option

Official Listening Party Ahead of Release – Nov 26 at 5:00 PM PST.

To celebrate the album's arrival, David Arkenstone will host a free virtual Listening Party on Bandcamp on Nov 26, 2025 at 5:00 PM PST. Join David as you listen together for an exclusive preview of the album, enjoy behind-the-scenes stories, and share in the festive spirit with fans from around the world. David will be live in chat to answer your questions!

For interviews, review copies, or more information, please contact: