ROHM's Three-Phase Brushless DC Motor Gate Driver Minimizes FET Heat Generation And EMI

ROHM Semiconductor today announced the development of the BD67871MWV-Z, a three-phase brushless DC motor gate driver optimized for medium voltage systems (12 to 48V). Original TriC3TM gate drive technology makes it possible to significantly reduce FET switching loss while maintaining low EMI – overcoming a long-standing trade-off in motor driver IC design.

With motors accounting for roughly 60% of global electricity consumption, control technologies that improve energy efficiency are becoming increasingly important. Traditional 12V to 48V motor drive systems typically use an MCU paired with three separate gate drivers. However, rising demand for higher efficiency and more precise control is accelerating the shift toward integrated solutions that combine an MCU with a three-phase motor driver. A major technical challenge in such systems has been balancing reduced power consumption with effective noise and EMI (electro-magnetic interference) suppression.

The BD67871MWV-Z integrates ROHM's Active Gate Drive technology 'TriC3TM,' which continuously monitors voltage characteristics at the external power FETs and dynamically adjusts the gate drive current in real time. This greatly reduces FET switching losses (along with the associated heat generation/power consumption) while suppressing ringing to achieve low EMI. In real motor evaluations, TriC3TM reduced FET heat generation by approx. 35% compared to ROHM's conventional constant-current drive solutions without sacrificing EMI performance.

The new gate driver adopts the compact UQFN28 package and pin layout common to motor driver ICs used in medium-voltage industrial equipment, simplifying circuit redesign and development. ROHM also offers general-purpose motor drivers (BD67870MWV-Z, BD67872MWV-Z ) in the same package and configuration that support constant-voltage drive. From standard types to advanced models featuring TriC3TM, ROHM provides a comprehensive lineup engineered to improve motor efficiency, enhance functionality, and reduce power consumption across a wide range of applications.

Application Examples

. Industrial Equipment: Electric drills/drivers and industrial fans

. Consumer Appliances: Vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, air conditioners, ventilation fans and e-bikes (electric-assist bicycles)

TriC3TM

ROHM's multi-step constant current drive technology. By controlling gate current in three stages, high-speed, high-efficiency operation is achieved while suppressing ringing to minimize EMI.

. TriC3TM is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

Mass production began in September 2025. The BD67871MWV-Z, along with an evaluation board (BD67871MWV-EVK-003 ), is now available for online purchase through distributors such as DigiKey and Mouser.

Note: DigiKeyTM and MouserTM are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

