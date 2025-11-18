Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. Advances Helicopter Firefighting Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bend, Oregon, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bend, Oregon - November 18, 2025 - -

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. has entered a new chapter of growth following the appointment of Steven Sawyer as President at Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. in March 2025, positioning the Bend, Oregon-based company to expand its mission-critical aviation solutions as wildfire seasons intensify and sustainable aviation demands increase.

The leadership transition marks a significant milestone for the company after founder Mike Reightley's 32-year tenure, establishing Kawak as a provider of utility aviation equipment. Under Sawyer's engineering expertise, the company is accelerating development of its comprehensive portfolio of firefighting equipment, agricultural aviation systems, and sustainable technology solutions.







Kawak specializes in helicopter firefighting equipment that addresses critical operational challenges faced by aerial firefighting teams worldwide. The company's flagship Cascade Fire Bucket incorporates engineering innovations that significantly decrease hover refill times while enhancing reliability for firefighting contractors preparing for the 2025 wildfire season.

The company's product portfolio extends beyond firefighting equipment to include aerial agriculture systems, aircraft throttle quadrants, high-efficiency electric motors, and auxiliary mission power systems. These solutions serve aerial firefighting teams, agricultural aviation operators, and military organizations requiring equipment that performs reliably in demanding operational environments.

Kawak's engineering and production facilities support the complete product lifecycle from initial design through certification and ongoing support. The company maintains FAA Part-145 Air Repair Station certification, enabling comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for its equipment systems.

The focus on environmental considerations has positioned Kawak's technology solutions to support more sustainable practices across the utility aviation sector. Development of high-efficiency electric motors and optimized mission power systems demonstrates the company's commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining operational effectiveness.

As wildfire seasons become increasingly challenging and agricultural aviation demands precision equipment, Kawak continues advancing its engineering capabilities to meet evolving industry requirements. The company's rugged throttle quadrants utilize unique processes, materials, and finishes that ensure lasting functionality and smooth operation throughout product lifecycles.

The appointment of Sawyer represents a strategic move to strengthen the company's engineering leadership as demand for specialized aviation equipment continues to grow. His technical background aligns with Kawak's focus on developing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of utility aviation operators facing increasingly complex operational challenges.

"This leadership transition comes at a crucial time as wildfire intensity continues to challenge aerial firefighting operations globally," said Steven Sawyer, President at Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. "Our three decades of engineering expertise position us to deliver the rugged, reliable equipment that operators need while advancing sustainable aviation practices across the industry."

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. has provided innovative aviation mission equipment for over 30 years, developing solutions that improve operational capabilities for utility aviation operators worldwide. The company combines research, development, engineering, and production services to deliver comprehensive aviation solutions from its Bend, Oregon facilities.

###

For more information about Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., contact the company here:

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.

(541) 385-5051

...

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.

20690 Carmen Loop

Bend, OR 97702, United States

CONTACT: Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.