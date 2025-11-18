Onsemi Announces $6 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- onsemi (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ON ) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $6 billion over the next three years. The new share repurchase program will launch on January 1, 2026 after the previous $3 billion authorization expires on December 31, 2025. Under the prior authorization, onsemi has repurchased $2.1 billion of its common stock over the last three years, in particular spending approximately 100% of the company's free cash flow in 2025 for share repurchase.

“Doubling our share repurchase authorization demonstrates our commitment to disciplined capital management and creating long-term shareholder value,” said Thad Trent, Executive Vice President and CFO, onsemi. "Our strong balance sheet and consistent cash generation enable us to return capital while continuing to invest in strategic initiatives that drive sustainable growth."

“Our increased share repurchase program reflects the confidence we have in our long-term strategy,” said Hassane El-Khoury, President and CEO, onsemi.“As we continue to execute with discipline, we are investing in differentiated technologies across power and sensing that will define the next generation of intelligent, energy-efficient systems. These investments position onsemi to capture growth opportunities across our key markets of automotive, industrial and AI data center and deliver sustainable value to our shareholders.”

Under the new share repurchase program, onsemi may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and amount of share repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. The authorization expires on December 31, 2028, may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of its common stock.

