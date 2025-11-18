Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.7 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 30 offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance.
