Uniti Group Inc. To Present At The Bofa Securities 2025 Leveraged Finance Conference


2025-11-18 04:31:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2025 Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 11:30 AM EST on December 2, 2025 in Boca Raton, FL.

You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti's Investor Relations website at uniti. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at . Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
251-662-1512
...

Bill DiTullio
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
501-850-0872
...

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Scott L. Morris
Associate Director, Media & External Communications
501-580-4759
...

Brandi Stafford
Vice President, Corporate Communications
501-351-0067
...


