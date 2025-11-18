Wellwithall Energy Announces Rapid Retail Momentum As Company Triples Growth In Two Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, USA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WellWithAll, the fast-growing health and wellness consumer packaged goods company inspiring a movement toward generational wellness, today announced new milestones in the rollout of its flagship functional beverage, WellWithAll Energy. In just two years, the company has tripled its growth, propelled by rising consumer demand for“better-for-you” energy alternatives and a business model that reinvests 20 percent of profits into closing health gaps nationwide.

The company's flagship functional beverage, WellWithAll Energy, has rapidly expanded its retail footprint since its April launch. WellWithAll products are now available for purchase on Amazon, and Target and Fruitful Yield Martignetti Companies. The region's leading distributor of beer, wine and spirits is partnering with WellWithAll to bring the non-alcoholic beverage offering to retailers in the New England market.

The early success for WellWithAll Energy underscores a shifting consumer landscape fueled by rising demand for healthier energy sources. According to data from Circana, the energy drink category has become one of the fastest-growing beverage segments in the U.S., experiencing double-digit growth year over year and achieving nearly $25 billion in sales as of April 2025. WellWithAll is building on that momentum to fuel a new wave of purpose-driven CPG innovation that reshapes how health and impact coexist on store shelves.

“From rural towns to city blocks, people everywhere are living shorter, sicker lives - and your ZIP code should never determine your destiny,” said Demond Martin, CEO and co-founder of WellWithAll.“We're not just a brand; we're a movement building generational wellness for all.”

WellWithAll Energy offers a balanced boost with roughly 80 mg of naturally sourced caffeine from black and green teas, zero added sugar and only 45 calories. This summer, the brand added Strawberry Lemonade to the lineup of flavors, which also includes Fruit Punch, Tropical Mango and Peach. The beverage is crafted with premium ingredients, real fruit and vegetable juices and fortified with vitamin C. WellWithAll Energy was created as an alternative to high-calorie sodas and synthetic energy drinks, balancing refreshment and function so every sip is joyful first, and functional always.

“People today are living in constant motion, and everyone deserves energy that restores rather than depletes,” Martin added.“Our consumers want motivation that feels sustainable, not frantic. WellWithAll Energy is not about going harder; it's about fueling every kind of movement while pouring back into the community.”

WellWithAll's purpose-driven commitment to health equity is core to the company's operating model. Across the U.S., studies show that life expectancy can differ by decades between neighboring communities - a gap Martin notes is driven largely by unequal access to everyday wellness resources and care. To accelerate lasting change, WellWithAll has committed to reinvest 20 percent of its profits through the WellWithAll Foundation, funding initiatives that help close health gaps where they are widest.

“We built WellWithAll to help people make one healthier choice each day,” said Martin.“Everyone deserves a fair chance at living a longer, fuller life.”

WellWithAll's expansion into the beverage category builds on the initial success of its original vitamin and supplement line. The company's premium product offerings meet a larger societal need for accessible, daily solutions that empower every person to live well while driving lasting change in the systems that shape health. By pairing performance and purpose, WellWithAll is emerging as a next-generation CPG insurgent with both velocity and values.

“Health is a human right,” Martin said.“We're doing more than selling energy. We're proving what's possible when you channel capitalism for good.”

WellWithAll is a purpose-driven health and wellness consumer packaged goods company on a mission to create generational wellness for all. Co-founded by CEO, investor and philanthropist Demond Martin, WellWithAll combines innovation and impact by developing functional consumer products that help people make better daily health choices. The company has committed to reinvest 20 percent of its profits into programs that expand access to care and help close health gaps where they are widest, so everyone has a fair chance at living a longer, fuller life. Learn more at and follow WellWithAll on Instagram, Tik Tok, Spill, Facebook and LinkedIn.





