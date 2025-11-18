Protara Therapeutics To Host Conference Call And Webcast To Review New Interim Data From Phase 2 STARBORN-1 Trial Of TARA-002 In Pediatric Patients With Lymphatic Malformations On Wednesday, November 19, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, to review new data from an interim analysis of the ongoing Phase 2 open-label STARBORN-1 trial assessing TARA-002, the Company's investigational cell-based therapy, in pediatric patients with macrocystic and mixed cystic lymphatic malformations (LMs).

The live event and accompanying slides can be accessed by visiting , or via the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website: . A replay of the webcast will be archived for a limited time following the event.

About TARA-002 in LMs

TARA-002 is an investigational, genetically distinct strain of streptococcus pyogenes that is inactivated while retaining its immune-stimulating properties. It was developed from the same master cell banks as OK-432, which was originally granted marketing approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health for the treatment of LMs and has been the standard of care in Japan for 30 years. In addition, OK-432 was studied in a large Phase 2 trial in LMs in over 500 patients with significant clinical success. TARA-002 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of LMs.

About Lymphatic Malformations

Lymphatic malformations (LMs) are rare, congenital malformations of lymphatic vessels resulting in the failure of these structures to connect or drain into the venous system. Most LMs are present in the head and neck region and are diagnosed in early childhood during the period of active lymphatic growth, with more than 50% detected at birth and 90% diagnosed before the age of three years. The most common morbidities and serious manifestations of the disease include compression of the upper aerodigestive tract, including airway obstruction requiring intubation and possible tracheostomy dependence; intralesional bleeding; impingement on critical structures, including nerves, vessels and lymphatics; recurrent infection; and cosmetic and other functional disabilities.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases. Protara's portfolio includes its lead candidate, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and lymphatic malformations (LMs). The Company is evaluating TARA-002 in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in NMIBC patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) who are unresponsive or naïve to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin, as well as a Phase 2 trial in pediatric patients with LMs. Additionally, Protara is developing IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement for patients on parenteral nutrition who are otherwise unable to meet their choline needs via oral or enteral routes. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Protara may, in some cases, use terms such as“predicts,”“believes,”“potential,”“proposed,”“continue,”“designed,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“will,”“should” or other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding Protara's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: Protara's business strategy, including its development plans for its product candidates and plans regarding the timing or outcome of existing or future clinical trials (including the timing of any particular phases of such trials and the timing of the announcement of any data produced during such trials or phases thereof); statements related to expectations regarding interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); Protara's financial position; statements regarding the anticipated safety or efficacy of Protara's product candidates; and Protara's outlook for the remainder of the year and future periods. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: risks that Protara's financial guidance may not be as expected, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with: Protara's development programs, including the initiation and completion of non-clinical studies and clinical trials and the timing of required filings with the FDA and other regulatory agencies; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; changes in Protara's strategic and commercial plans; Protara's ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic plans and commercialization efforts; having to use cash in ways or on timing other than expected; the impact of market volatility on cash reserves; failure to attract and retain management and key personnel; the impact of general U.S. and foreign, economic, industry, market, regulatory, political or public health conditions; and the risks and uncertainties associated with Protara's business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described more fully under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Protara's filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Protara undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

