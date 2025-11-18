Solana Company Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter and Recent Business Updates



Closed partnership with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital of over $500 Million in funding in cash and stablecoins to launch SOL treasury strategy

Issued cash-exercise warrants, allowing for a potential aggregate $750M additional capital raise for the Company

Launched ATM program, giving the company flexibility to raise additional capital

Approved a stock repurchase program to acquire up to $100 million of the company's outstanding common stock

Announced positive clinical data which demonstrated PoNS superior effectiveness in improving gait deficit by achieving a clinically meaningful mean improvement compared to the control group, reflecting the clinical significance of this therapeutic intervention Submitted FDA 510(k) designation for PoNS® Device Label Expansion in Stroke

“Solana Company's digital treasury strategy and the recent PIPE transaction are significant milestones for the Company and its shareholders. With the added commitment and support of Pantera and Summer, we believe that we are positioned well to accelerate growth and drive value. Since closing, we have achieved notable progress across our three core execution pillars: advocacy, capital markets, and treasury management,” said Joseph Chee, Executive Chairman.“I'm proud of the continued expansion in adoption as the Solana network has become the world's most widely used and economically productive blockchain. Our recent ATM launch and issuance of cash-exercise warrants have strengthened our financial position and prepared us to scale effectively. These initiatives position Solana for sustained growth and long-term success within the DAT landscape.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Our financial results include the $508 million PIPE transaction that closed on September 18, 2025 and related DAT activities from that date through the end of the quarter.

Our third quarter revenue of $697,000, included first-time staking rewards income of $342,000.

For the third quarter, cost of revenue was $103,000 compared to $187,000 for the prior-year period, mainly due to decreased inventory reserve and production scrap expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $4.6 million compared to the $2.9 million for the prior year period, with the increase comprised of a $1.5 million discretionary bonus in the current year. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $0.9 million compared to $1.1 million for the prior year period, driven primarily by reduced clinical trial activities. An unrealized loss on digital assets of $30.5 million resulted from the net change in fair value of digital assets held by the Company as of quarter end.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $36.0 million, compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period.

The resulting loss from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was $35.5 million compared to a loss of $4.1 million for the prior-year period.

Current year non-operating loss in the third quarter of $317.3 million included a $545.7 million loss on derivative liability attributable to the valuation of the stapled warrants from the September PIPE transaction and $194.7 million of financing costs from the September PIPE transaction including a $171.3 million non-cash charge from the advisory warrants issued and $8.6 million non-cash charge for shares issued to Clear Street, offset by a $423.3 million gain from the change in fair value of the related derivative liability from those stapled warrants, which comprise the changes from the prior year period.

We reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2025 of $352.8 million or a loss of $32.89 per basic and diluted common share compared to a net loss of $3.7 million in the prior-year period or a loss of $744.35 per basic and diluted common share.

Cash and Liquidity

At September 30, 2025 we had $124 million in cash and $350.2 million of digital assets at fair value, for a combined total of $474.2 million. Also at that date, we had a combined total of 75.9 million common shares and pre-funded warrants outstanding.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an expanded business update as follows: