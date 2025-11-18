Solana Company Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

| Webcast:
About Solana Company
Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain's ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. It is also a listed digital asset treasury (“DAT”) dedicated to acquiring and holding Solana (SOL). Created in partnership with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, Solana Company's DAT objective is to maximize SOL per share through strategic use of capital markets and on chain opportunities, offering public market investors direct exposure to Solana's secular growth.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential” or“continue”, the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements in relation to the Company's future growth and operational progress, the Company's execution of its Solana digital asset treasury strategy and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create, expected enrollment, developments and future plans regarding regulatory entities, receipt of prescriptions and progress of commercialization of the PoNS device in the U.S., the impacts of the current global macroeconomic environment on the Company, product development activities, the safety and effectiveness of the Company's product, the manufacturing plans for the Company's product, sufficiency of cash and availability of funds and operating costs and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and future liquidity.
These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors-many of which are beyond the Company's control-that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy; its ability to raise and deploy capital effectively; developments in technology and the competitive landscape; the market performance of SOL; and other risks and uncertainties described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 25, 2025, and in other subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings are available at The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
| (in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| September 30, 2025
|
| December 31, 2024
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
| Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
| $
| 124,051
|
|
| $
| 1,088
|
| Inventory
|
| 1,128
|
|
|
| 1,036
|
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
| 484
|
|
|
| 1,300
|
| Total current assets
|
| 125,663
|
|
|
| 3,424
|
| Digital assets, at fair value
|
| 291,078
|
|
|
| -
|
| Digital assets, restricted, at fair value
|
| 59,097
|
|
|
| -
|
| Other long-term assets
|
| 82
|
|
|
| 118
|
| Total assets
| $
| 475,920
|
|
| $
| 3,542
|
| LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
| Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
| Accounts payable
| $
| 2,485
|
|
| $
| 873
|
| Accrued and other current liabilities
|
| 654
|
|
|
| 1,290
|
| Total current liabilities
|
| 3,139
|
|
|
| 2,163
|
| Other long-term liabilities
|
| -
|
|
|
| 79
|
| Derivative liability
|
| 625,173
|
|
|
| 241
|
| Total liabilities
|
| 628,312
|
|
|
| 2,483
|
| Stockholders' (deficit) equity
|
|
|
|
|
| Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 40,299,228 and 4,936 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
| 40
|
|
|
| -
|
| Additional paid-in capital
|
| 385,768
|
|
|
| 172,425
|
| Accumulated deficit
|
| (538,140
| )
|
|
| (171,699
| )
| Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
| (60
| )
|
|
| 333
|
| Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
|
| (152,392
| )
|
|
| 1,059
|
| Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
| $
| 475,920
|
|
| $
| 3,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Solana Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
| (in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended
|
| Nine Months Ended
|
|
| September 30,
|
| September 30,
|
|
| 2025
|
|
| 2024
|
|
| 2025
|
|
| 2024
| Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
| Staking rewards
|
| $
| 342
|
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 342
|
|
| $
| -
| Other revenue
|
|
| 355
|
|
| 51
|
|
|
| 447
|
|
| 368
| Total revenue
|
|
| 697
|
|
| 51
|
|
|
| 789
|
|
| 368
| Cost of revenue
|
|
| 103
|
|
| 187
|
|
|
| 320
|
|
| 428
| Gross profit (loss)
|
|
| 594
|
|
|
| (136
| )
|
|
| 469
|
|
|
| (60
| )
| Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
| Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
| 4,646
|
|
| 2,857
|
|
|
| 10,089
|
|
|
| 7,961
| Research and development expenses
|
|
| 858
|
|
| 1,077
|
|
|
| 2,625
|
|
|
| 2,735
| Unrealized loss on digital assets
|
| 30,540
|
|
| -
|
|
| 30,540
|
|
| -
| Total operating expenses
|
|
| 36,044
|
|
| 3,934
|
|
|
| 43,254
|
|
|
| 10,696
| Loss from operations
|
|
| (35,450
| )
|
|
| (4,070
| )
|
|
| (42,785
| )
|
|
| (10,756
| )
| Nonoperating income
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest expense
|
| (1
| )
|
| (1
| )
|
| (635
| )
|
| (14
| )
| Other (expense) income
|
|
| (154
| )
|
|
| 233
|
|
|
| 503
|
|
|
| (71
| )
| Loss on derivative liability
|
| (545,733
| )
|
| -
|
|
| (545,733
| )
|
| -
| Change in fair value of derivative liability
|
| 423,313
|
|
| 152
|
|
| 417,394
|
|
| 3,027
| Financing costs
|
| (194,743
| )
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (195,185
| )
|
|
| -
| Nonoperating (loss) income, net
|
|
| (317,318
| )
|
|
| 384
|
|
|
| (323,656
| )
|
|
| 2,942
| Loss before provision for income taxes
|
| (352,768
| )
|
| (3,686
| )
|
| (366,441
| )
|
| (7,814
| )
| Provision for income taxes
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
| Net loss
|
| $
| (352,768
| )
|
| $
| (3,686
| )
|
| $
| (366,441
| )
|
| $
| (7,814
| )
| Loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic and diluted
|
| $
| (32.89
| )
|
| $
| (744.35
| )
|
| $
| (90.14
| )
|
| $
| (2,507.81
| )
| Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
| Basic and diluted
|
|
| 10,724,112
|
|
|
| 4,952
|
|
|
| 4,065,144
|
|
|
| 3,116
|
|
|
|
