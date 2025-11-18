Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BBOT To Participate In Upcoming December Investor Healthcare Conferences


2025-11-18 04:16:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in two investor conferences in December.

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

  • Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference
     Presentation: Tuesday, December 2, at 2:00 p.m. ET
  • 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
    Presentation: Wednesday, December 3, at 9:35 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the“Events” page of the BBOT website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 90 days following the event.

About BBOT
BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit LinkedIn

BBOT Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Heather Armstrong
BBOT
...

Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
...


