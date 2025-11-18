BBOT To Participate In Upcoming December Investor Healthcare Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in two investor conferences in December.

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, December 2, at 2:00 p.m. ET

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, December 3, at 9:35 a.m. ET



Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the“Events” page of the BBOT website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 90 days following the event.

BBOT Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Heather Armstrong

BBOT

...



BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit