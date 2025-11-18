Beycome Hits 18,000 Home Closings, Returning Over $210M To Buyers And Sellers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Beycome, the direct-to-consumer real estate platform reinventing how Americans buy and sell homes, has officially surpassed 18,000 property closings. This milestone reinforces the company's position as one of the fastest-growing and most efficient DIY real estate platforms in the country.

Built on automation, AI guidance, and a true saving model, Beycome helps homeowners stay in control of their transaction and their equity. Since launch, buyers and sellers using the platform have collectively saved more than $213 million in commissions and fees - money returned to our users that represents college tuition, retirement funds, second chances, and new beginnings.

“Crossing 18,000 successful closings proves that people want a smarter, faster, and more affordable way to move,” said Nicolas Jodin, CEO and Co-Founder of Beycome.“With our technology and our team, we've shown that a real alternative exists - one that works at scale without relying on traditional ways or outdated systems. At the end of the day, this is simply an easier way to make housing more affordable for everyone.”

“This is the evolution of the 'for sale by owner ' process,” added Cyril, CTO and Co-Founder of Beycome.“More control, direct communication, and support at every step, all powered by automation and intelligent workflows.”

Beycome now completes one closing every 36 minutes through an almost fully automated workflow powered by its proprietary AI, Artur. The platform supports the entire journey, selling, buying, and title services, giving consumers a seamless, transparent, and extremely savvy real estate experience.

The company is expanding statewide coverage, strengthening its title offering, and rolling out new AI-driven tools to make the transaction journey even simpler and more affordable.