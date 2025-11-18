Holiday Magic Shines In Calistoga: New 'Merry And Bright' Night Joins 30Th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade December 5 & 6

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This December, the northern end of Napa Valley will glow with holiday cheer as Visit Calistoga invites locals and travelers alike to experience a weekend of sparkling festivities. A brand-new event, Calistoga's Merry and Bright Night, debuts on Friday, December 5, followed by the city's beloved 30th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday, December 6. Together, these events create the perfect reason to celebrate the season, Napa Valley–style.

Merry and Bright: A Festive New Addition to Calistoga's Holiday Calendar

Set against the backdrop of the newly opened Brannan Center, Merry and Bright Night is designed to bring the community together with an evening of cozy, family-friendly fun. Guests can enjoy local food trucks, gingerbread house making, and a festive tree lighting ceremony as Calistoga officially ushers in the holiday season.

Presented by the Brannan Center, Calistoga Parks and Recreation, UpValley Family Centers, and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, the event reflects Calistoga's collaborative and welcoming spirit-an invitation for visitors to experience the warmth and authenticity of this charming small town.

“The addition of Merry and Bright Night gives visitors another reason to stay and celebrate in Calistoga,” said Eric Reichert, President & CEO of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and Visit Calistoga.“Between the new festivities at the Brannan Center and the milestone 30th Lighted Tractor Parade, Calistoga is the perfect place to experience the magic of the holidays in Wine Country.”



30th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade: A Napa Valley Icon

On Saturday evening, the glow continues with Calistoga's signature event-the Lighted Tractor Parade-celebrating 30 years of community pride and creativity. Recognized by USA Today as one of the“10 Best Holiday Parades in the US,” the event features a glittering procession of antique and modern tractors, farm equipment, and floats adorned with thousands of lights, all rolling through downtown Calistoga along Lincoln Avenue.

Each year, some 10,000 visitors fill the sidewalks to witness this one-of-a-kind tribute to the city's agricultural heritage-an unforgettable display that perfectly blends Napa Valley charm with small-town holiday magic.

A Weekend Worth Staying For

With two days of festivities, Calistoga offers the ideal destination for a festive weekend getaway. Visitors can sip, shop, and stroll through downtown, enjoy local wineries and hot springs, and take in the twinkling lights that make this northern Napa Valley town such a special holiday retreat.

From the first sparkle of Merry and Bright Night to the final glow of the tractors, Calistoga's holiday weekend is a celebration of light, community, and timeless Wine Country spirit.

Event Details

Calistoga's Merry and Bright Night

Friday, December 5

5pm to 7:30pm

The Brannan Center (1407 3rd St)

Food trucks, gingerbread house making, tree lighting ceremony, and more

30th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade

Saturday, December 6

Downtown Calistoga (Lincoln Avenue)

Parade begins at 7pm



