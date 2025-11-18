The Steves Family: Building San Antonio Opens At The Witte Museum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of several special exhibitions that will mark the Witte Museum's 100th birthday explores how one family business shaped a growing city

San Antonio, TX, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The exhibition traces how the growth of a family business contributed to the growth of a city. From the early lumberyards that supplied San Antonio's first neighborhoods to modern civic projects and cultural landmarks, visitors will see how both San Antonio and the Steves family changed across generations.

The exhibition traces how the growth of a family business contributed to the growth of a city. From the early lumberyards that supplied San Antonio's first neighborhoods to modern civic projects and cultural landmarks, visitors will see how both San Antonio and the Steves family changed across generations.

“The Steves Family: Building San Antonio offers a fascinating look at how everyday work and civic effort shaped the city we know today,” said Michelle Everidge, PhD, CEO and President of the Witte Museum.“As the Witte gears up to celebrate its 100th birthday, we invite visitors to explore how the past remains visible all around us in the buildings, streets and communities of San Antonio.”

On view in the newly named Steves Family Gallery, the exhibition features rarely exhibited photographs, documents, objects from the Witte's collections and archives and select loans from the Steves family. Highlights include personal items brought to Texas by German immigrants, such as a carved pipe and family Bible; a firefighter's helmet from San Antonio's early volunteer fire companies; and vibrant Fiesta garments, including a coronation robe and a child's page outfit. Interactive displays invite visitors to explore the Steves family tree and trace historic homes that still stand today across San Antonio.

The exhibition also examines the broader story of the city's expansion-from the arrival of the railroad and the paving of downtown streets to wartime industries and neighborhood growth in the 20th century. Generations of the Steves family appear throughout those changes, serving as business owners, civic leaders and participants in the everyday work of building a city.

“This exhibition is about how people, work and place come together over time,” said Nalleli Guillen, PhD, Vice President of Interpretive Strategy.“Visitors will recognize moments and landmarks from San Antonio's past that still connect to the city's landscape today.”

Opening November 22, 2025, The Steves Family: Building San Antonio will be on view throughout much of the Witte Museum's 100th birthday year in 2026. As part of the centennial celebration, the exhibition reflects the intertwined histories of the Witte, San Antonio and the people who helped shape them.

The connection between the Steves family and the Witte Museum extends back to its very beginning. The original 1926 Witte Memorial Museum was constructed with lumber from Steves & Sons, and the family's support has continued across generations. As the Witte celebrates its 100th birthday in 2026, The Steves Family: Building San Antonio reflects how the museum and the city have grown together rooted in community, craftsmanship and connection to place.

For a further exploration of the Steves Family, the Charles Ganahl Walker Jr. Family Papers are available via digital access on the Collections Web Portal.

Listing

The Steves Family: Building San Antonio

On view November 22, 2025 – June 21, 2026

Steves Family Gallery, Witte Museum

Included with General Admission

About the Witte Museum

Founded in 1926, the Witte Museum inspires people to shape the future of Texas through transformative and relevant experiences in nature, science and culture. Located on the banks of the San Antonio River in Brackenridge Park, the Witte is consistently voted San Antonio's top museum. Explore Texas history from the time of the dinosaurs to the First People to the cowboys to modern-day discoveries. Adventurers of all ages are invited to explore the Witte, where wonder awaits.

CONTACT: Katye Brought The Witte Museum 210-790-6013...