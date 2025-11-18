Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, November 18, 2025
-
Why picked: Lapa's landmark samba house delivers an authentic, participatory roda-perfect for expats seeking genuine Brazilian rhythm on a relaxed weekday.
Start: 19:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
-
Why picked: The birthplace of bossa nova offers intimate performances in historic rooms-ideal for expats appreciating refined, beachside culture.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
-
Why picked: Multi-level antique-filled venue with vibrant samba-combines history and energy for an engaging expat experience.
Start: 19:00 onward
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
Website: href="" target="_blank" co
-
Why picked: Sophisticated jazz in a world-renowned club overlooking Copacabana beach-elegant choice for expats seeking high-quality live music.
Start: 20:00
Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: href="" target="_blank" co
-
Pedra do Sal Samba Roda (if active on Tuesday)
- Historic Centro location with spontaneous samba gatherings. Free entry.
Bar scenes in Baixo Copa or Lapa streets
- Casual drinks and people-watching in expat-friendly areas.
Centro/Lapa: Begin at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-classic historic district flow.
Copacabana: Start with Blue Note (20:00) jazz, then short stroll to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for bossa nova-relaxed oceanside evening.Getting around & quick tips
-
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Centro and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.
Listings gathered for Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Recheck venue sites for any last-minute programming and reservation status close to showtime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment