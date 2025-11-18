Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, November 18, 2025


2025-11-18 03:16:30
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: A quieter midweek evening with authentic samba and bossa nova at Lapa and Copacabana staples-Carioca da Gema hosts its traditional Tuesday roda (19:30), Beco das Garrafas presents intimate bossa/jazz sets (20:00), Rio Scenarium offers roots samba (19:00), and Blue Note Rio features a jazz session (20:00). Links for details and reservations are below.

Top Picks Tonight Tuesday Roda de Samba - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Lapa's landmark samba house delivers an authentic, participatory roda-perfect for expats seeking genuine Brazilian rhythm on a relaxed weekday.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Bossa Nova & Jazz Night - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: The birthplace of bossa nova offers intimate performances in historic rooms-ideal for expats appreciating refined, beachside culture.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana
  • Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Roots Samba Evening - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
  • Why picked: Multi-level antique-filled venue with vibrant samba-combines history and energy for an engaging expat experience.
  • Start: 19:00 onward
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Jazz Session - Blue Note Rio (20:00)
  • Why picked: Sophisticated jazz in a world-renowned club overlooking Copacabana beach-elegant choice for expats seeking high-quality live music.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Also notable
  • Pedra do Sal Samba Roda (if active on Tuesday) - Historic Centro location with spontaneous samba gatherings. Free entry.
  • Bar scenes in Baixo Copa or Lapa streets - Casual drinks and people-watching in expat-friendly areas.
Suggested route

Centro/Lapa: Begin at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-classic historic district flow.

Copacabana: Start with Blue Note (20:00) jazz, then short stroll to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for bossa nova-relaxed oceanside evening.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Centro and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.

Listings gathered for Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Recheck venue sites for any last-minute programming and reservation status close to showtime.

The Rio Times

