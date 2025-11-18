São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, November 18, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Also notable: ongoing theater productions and the always-reliable bar scene in Vila Madalena or Pinheiros.Top Picks Tonight Bourbon Street - Toda Terça Um Jazz (jazz series)
Why picked: Reliable weekly jazz night featuring Brazilian and international standards in an iconic New Orleans-style club - a sophisticated, low-key option for expats on a Tuesday.
Start: 20:30
Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
Tickets/Programação: Bourbon Street - programação
Why picked: One of São Paulo's most atmospheric venues; Tuesday slots frequently showcase emerging or cult Brazilian artists in a historic, audiophile room.
Start: usually 21:00–21:30
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos
Why picked: Premium jazz club on Avenida Paulista; mid-week nights often feature high-quality tributes or resident ensembles in a seated, upscale environment.
Start: 20:00 or 20:30
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim links appear on the official show page
Why picked: Classic bohemian districts with dozens of bars offering spontaneous live music (samba, forró, indie) - perfect for a relaxed, social Tuesday without fixed venue commitments.
Start: from ~19:00 onward
Key streets: R. Aspicuelta, R. Harmonia, R. Girassol, R. Fradique Coutinho
Tip: Check Instagram stories of bars such as Beco do Batman area venues, São Cristóvão, or Genésio for impromptu gigs.
All of Jazz or smaller jazz bars
- occasional Tuesday sessions; check venue sites.
Theater Renault / Renault Theatre District
- ongoing musicals (e.g., Wicked, The Lion King cycles) usually have Tuesday performances.
19:30 arrive on Paulista → optional early set at Blue Note → 20:30–21:00 rideshare to Consolação for Casa de Francisca → end the night with jazz at Bourbon Street (Moema) or drift to Vila Madalena/Pinheiros bars if preferring a looser vibe.Getting around & quick tips
Paulista ↔ Consolação ↔ Vila Madalena ↔ Moema legs are 12–30 min by app ride on Tuesdays - traffic is light.
Carry photo ID; smart-casual works everywhere. Many venues are seated/intimate - reserving ahead is wise.
Mid-week evenings remain relaxed; perfect for conversation-friendly venues rather than high-energy clubbing.
Note: Tuesday, Nov 18, 2025 is a quieter night in São Paulo. The listings above reflect recurring/typical programming; always recheck venue websites or Instagram for the exact artist on the day, as special one-offs can appear last-minute.
Legal Disclaimer:
