São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, November 18, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: regular Tuesday jazz at Bourbon Street (Moema), intimate MPB/jazz/experimental sets at Casa de Francisca (Consolação), potential tribute events at Blue Note (Paulista), and free cultural programming in public spaces such as Praça Olavo Bilac (Barra Funda).

Also notable: ongoing theater productions and the always-reliable bar scene in Vila Madalena or Pinheiros.



Why picked: Reliable weekly jazz night featuring Brazilian and international standards in an iconic New Orleans-style club - a sophisticated, low-key option for expats on a Tuesday.

Start: 20:30

Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema

Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co Tickets/Programação: Bourbon Street - programação



Why picked: One of São Paulo's most atmospheric venues; Tuesday slots frequently showcase emerging or cult Brazilian artists in a historic, audiophile room.

Start: usually 21:00–21:30

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação

Info: Casa de Francisca - programação Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos



Why picked: Premium jazz club on Avenida Paulista; mid-week nights often feature high-quality tributes or resident ensembles in a seated, upscale environment.

Start: 20:00 or 20:30

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação

Website: bluenotesp/shows Tickets: Eventim links appear on the official show page



Why picked: Classic bohemian districts with dozens of bars offering spontaneous live music (samba, forró, indie) - perfect for a relaxed, social Tuesday without fixed venue commitments.

Start: from ~19:00 onward

Key streets: R. Aspicuelta, R. Harmonia, R. Girassol, R. Fradique Coutinho Tip: Check Instagram stories of bars such as Beco do Batman area venues, São Cristóvão, or Genésio for impromptu gigs.



All of Jazz or smaller jazz bars - occasional Tuesday sessions; check venue sites. Theater Renault / Renault Theatre District - ongoing musicals (e.g., Wicked, The Lion King cycles) usually have Tuesday performances.

Top Picks Tonight Bourbon Street - Toda Terça Um Jazz (jazz series)Casa de Francisca - Programação Intimista (MPB / jazz / experimental)Blue Note São Paulo - Tuesday Programming (jazz / tribute)Vila Madalena / Pinheiros - Bar Scene & Live MusicAlso notableSuggested route

19:30 arrive on Paulista → optional early set at Blue Note → 20:30–21:00 rideshare to Consolação for Casa de Francisca → end the night with jazz at Bourbon Street (Moema) or drift to Vila Madalena/Pinheiros bars if preferring a looser vibe.



Paulista ↔ Consolação ↔ Vila Madalena ↔ Moema legs are 12–30 min by app ride on Tuesdays - traffic is light.

Carry photo ID; smart-casual works everywhere. Many venues are seated/intimate - reserving ahead is wise. Mid-week evenings remain relaxed; perfect for conversation-friendly venues rather than high-energy clubbing.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Tuesday, Nov 18, 2025 is a quieter night in São Paulo. The listings above reflect recurring/typical programming; always recheck venue websites or Instagram for the exact artist on the day, as special one-offs can appear last-minute.