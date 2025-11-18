403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seven-Dollar Gasoline Turns Uruguay Into South America's EV Laboratory
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) When Uruguayans say gasoline is a luxury, they are not exaggerating. A gallon at around $7.40 concentrates years of policy choices into a single shock at the pump – and that shock is now rewriting the country's car market in real time.
In this small, politically stable country of 3.5 million people, roughly one in four new cars and SUVs sold this year is already fully electric. That is far ahead of Brazil, Chile or Colombia.
Yet the story is less about lofty climate speeches and more about hard numbers: fuel taxes that push prices skyward, and targeted breaks that make electric vehicles feel like a rational escape hatch rather than a lifestyle statement.
Uruguay waives the usual 23% import tariff on fully electric cars and spares them from the internal sales tax that hits conventional passenger vehicles with double-digit rates.
Combine that with a power grid that is almost entirely hydro, wind, biomass and solar, and drivers see a simple equation: charge at home from a clean, relatively predictable grid and cut monthly fuel costs by hundreds of dollars.
Chinese manufacturers rushed in where Western brands hesitated. BYD, JAC, Omoda and others now supply well over 90% of fully electric sales and roughly a fifth of all new cars.
Uruguay's EV surge tests incentives and who pays for the transition
A model like BYD 's Seagull, priced just under $20,000, competes head-on with basic petrol hatchbacks once taxes are accounted for. American, European and Japanese makers still dominate the streets with older vehicles, but on the showroom floor they are losing the future.
Tesla plays a different role: a few hundred cars, mostly in affluent beach enclaves such as Punta del Este, bought by returning migrants or wealthy professionals who can afford a $60,000 Model 3 as a status marker.
Behind the success, uncomfortable questions are emerging. The state leans heavily on fuel and vehicle taxes to fund itself. If exemptions remain while electric cars become the norm, the bill for this transition will fall on those who can't yet afford to join it.
Uruguay has become a real-world test of whether market signals and smart incentives can drive rapid change – and who is ultimately asked to pay for it.
In this small, politically stable country of 3.5 million people, roughly one in four new cars and SUVs sold this year is already fully electric. That is far ahead of Brazil, Chile or Colombia.
Yet the story is less about lofty climate speeches and more about hard numbers: fuel taxes that push prices skyward, and targeted breaks that make electric vehicles feel like a rational escape hatch rather than a lifestyle statement.
Uruguay waives the usual 23% import tariff on fully electric cars and spares them from the internal sales tax that hits conventional passenger vehicles with double-digit rates.
Combine that with a power grid that is almost entirely hydro, wind, biomass and solar, and drivers see a simple equation: charge at home from a clean, relatively predictable grid and cut monthly fuel costs by hundreds of dollars.
Chinese manufacturers rushed in where Western brands hesitated. BYD, JAC, Omoda and others now supply well over 90% of fully electric sales and roughly a fifth of all new cars.
Uruguay's EV surge tests incentives and who pays for the transition
A model like BYD 's Seagull, priced just under $20,000, competes head-on with basic petrol hatchbacks once taxes are accounted for. American, European and Japanese makers still dominate the streets with older vehicles, but on the showroom floor they are losing the future.
Tesla plays a different role: a few hundred cars, mostly in affluent beach enclaves such as Punta del Este, bought by returning migrants or wealthy professionals who can afford a $60,000 Model 3 as a status marker.
Behind the success, uncomfortable questions are emerging. The state leans heavily on fuel and vehicle taxes to fund itself. If exemptions remain while electric cars become the norm, the bill for this transition will fall on those who can't yet afford to join it.
Uruguay has become a real-world test of whether market signals and smart incentives can drive rapid change – and who is ultimately asked to pay for it.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment