Gajendra Shekhawat Opens 'Project Mausam' Workshop At Humayun's Tomb

Union Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, inaugurated a two-day national workshop on 'Project Mausam' today. The workshop, titled "Islands at the Crossroads of Maritime Networks within Indian Ocean Region," is being hosted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Humayun's Tomb World Heritage Site Museum.

India's Commitment to Maritime Heritage

In his inaugural address, Shekhawat emphasized the historical significance of islands as vibrant hubs of cultural exchange and shared identity. He stated that Project Mausam represents a unique convergence of heritage studies, scientific research, and community engagement, underscoring India's commitment to preserving maritime heritage. The Minister highlighted the initiative's goal to open new avenues for documenting and protecting ocean-linked cultural landscapes, positioning it as a dynamic, collaborative movement.

Collaborative Workshop Gathers Experts

The event was attended by key dignitaries including Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, and Dr. Tim Curtis, Director, UNESCO New Delhi Regional Office for South Asia. Senior officials from the Ministry of Culture and ASI, including Director General Shri Yadubir Singh Rawat, were also present.

The workshop brings together Superintending Archaeologists and Regional Directors from ASI's coastal circles, fostering a nationwide collaborative framework. Over two days, experts will discuss maritime heritage, cultural networks, and strategies to enhance India's engagement across the Indian Ocean region. (ANI)

