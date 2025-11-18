Trump Hails Saudi Arabia's $600 Billion Investment, Crown Prince Sees $1 Trillion Possibility

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia has agreed to invest $600 billion in the United States, with the potential to increase the pledge to nearly $1 trillion.

“We count on $600 billion,” Trump told reporters. He framed the investment as a major boost for job creation.“Because he's my friend, he might make it a trillion, but I'm going to have to work on him,” Trump added, referring to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“That means investments in plants, in companies, money on Wall Street... And what it really means for everybody that really counts is jobs. A lot of jobs.”

– Donald J. Trump, President, United States of America

In response, the Crown Prince emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to U.S. growth, stating the kingdom“believes in the future of America” and signaling plans to increase the investment to nearly $1 trillion.

U.S. And Saudi Arabia Reach Defense Deal

Trump also announced that the U.S. has reached a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, including the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets.“As far as I'm concerned, I think they are both at a level where they should get top of the line [F-35s],” he said, referring to Saudi Arabia and Israel as allies. He added that the U.S. plans to sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia in a similar arrangement it has with Israel.

Trump added that he discussed the Abraham Accords with bin Salman and received what he described as a“positive response.” The crown prince confirmed that Saudi Arabia seeks participation in the accords while maintaining a clear path toward a two-state solution with Israel.

Trump says he spoke with bin Salman about the Abraham Accords, adding that he believes he got a positive response.

The crown prince adds that while Saudi Arabia wants to be part of the accords, which normalises ties with Israel, it also wants to make sure it secures a clear path for a two-state solution.

Saudi Arabia Seeks U.S. Chips

Trump said Saudi Arabia will have access to a“certain level of chips,” referencing U.S. export licenses for advanced computing technology.

When asked whether the kingdom could realistically invest up to $1 trillion amid lower oil prices, bin Salman insisted the pledge was genuine.“We are not creating fake opportunities to please America or please Trump,” he said. He added that Saudi Arabia has significant demand for computing power to support long-term productivity and economic growth.

Trump also stated that he“can see” a potential deal happening to transfer American nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, but did not specify a timeline.

