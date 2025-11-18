'Extreme Fear' Hits US Stock Market With Sentiment Falling To Single Digits For First Time Since April



The Stock Market Fear and Greed Index last fell into single digits in April of this year.

U.S. equities continued to trend lower on Tuesday, on track to record four consecutive days of losses. The S & P 500 index was trading at 6,572, below its 50-day moving average of 6,717.

The Stock Market Fear and Greed Index slid into single digits on Tuesday for the first time since April as the equities continued to trend lower for a fourth consecutive day.

The CNN index showed Fear and Greed reaching 9 out of 100 in midday trade, signaling 'extreme fear' among investors. Major benchmarks were lower in midday trade. At the time of writing, the S & P 500 index was trading at 6,572, below its 50-day moving average (DMA) of 6,717.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) slipped 0.65%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) dropped 0.89%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell nearly 1%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around QQQ softened to 'neutral' from 'bullish,' with 'high' levels of chatter.

PDD Holdings (PDD) led the decline among the top 100 companies by market capitalization, followed by Marvel (MRVL), Micron Technology (MU), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). PDD's stock was down 5.7% after the company warned of slower growth during its third-quarter (Q3) earnings call. MRVL, MU, and AMD each fell more than 4% in midday trade.

Crypto Markets Also See 'Extreme Fear'

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index fell to 11 on Tuesday, placing digital-asset sentiment firmly in the 'extreme fear' bracket alongside U.S. stocks. The reading matches the lows last seen in March this year. The weaker sentiment followed a brief drop in Bitcoin's price below $90,000 in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin later recovered to about $93,400 in midday trading. Retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency on Stocktwits was in 'bearish' territory, even as message volume on the platform stayed 'high' over the past day.

