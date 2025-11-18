Secure Network Supervisor By Aviatrix® Now Generally Available In Microsoft Security Copilot

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix® today announced the general availability of its Secure Network Supervisor in Microsoft Security Copilot.“AI is the force multiplier for defenders, and when partners bring their agentic innovation into the Security Copilot ecosystem, the impact is exponential. Together, we're not just building tools-we're creating a new era of intelligent, collaborative cyber defense,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

“Enterprises are looking for ways to simplify and strengthen their cloud security posture while ensuring that AI can be trusted to take real operational action,” said Willie Tejada, General Manager for Cloud Native Security FabricTM at Aviatrix.“By bringing our Secure Network Supervisor to Microsoft Security Copilot, we're combining Aviatrix's deep expertise in cloud native security with Microsoft's industry-leading AI. Together, we're giving enterprises the visibility, automation, and confidence to extend zero trust access seamlessly across their environments – and to make AI a dependable partner in securing the cloud.”

Microsoft Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 84 trillion daily signals.

Agents in Security Copilot autonomously manage high-volume security and IT tasks and seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Security solutions and partner solutions. Purpose-built for security, these agents learn from feedback, adapt to organizational workflows with your team fully in-control, and operate securely within Microsoft's Zero-Trust framework.

Introducing Secure Network Supervisor by Aviatrix in Security Copilot

The Aviatrix Secure Network Supervisor agent is designed to tackle one of the most persistent IT challenges – VPN troubleshooting that disrupts operations, drains engineering resources, and opens the door to security risks. By transforming hours of complex problem-solving into automated, intelligent workflows, Aviatrix Secure Network Supervisor helps enterprises avoid costly downtime, protect sensitive data, and reclaim their team's time.

Enhanced by Security Copilot, key capabilities of the Aviatrix Secure Network Supervisor agent include:



AI-Powered VPN Diagnostics: Uses Microsoft Security Copilot to identify root causes of VPN issues, accelerating troubleshooting and reducing reliance on senior engineering resources.

D eep Cloud and Multicloud Network Visibility: Leverages the Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric (CNSF) platform for granular visibility to continuously monitor VPN health across complex cloud environments.

Security Risk Reduction: Detects misconfigurations such as unpatched software or split tunneling, helping prevent unencrypted traffic exposure and regulatory compliance risks. Operational Efficiency at Scale: Empowers junior engineers with guided troubleshooting workflows, freeing senior staff to focus on higher-value initiatives and reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR).

You can find this agent on the Microsoft Security Storefront – the Microsoft Security Storefront makes it simple for customers to discover, buy, and deploy agents and other integrated partner solutions that enhance security operations and posture.

If you would like to try this agent in GA, go to Microsoft Security Storefront and click on the“Agents” tab. From there, you can search for the agent by name under“Browse all agents.”

How to set up and configure this agent?

Deploy through Security Storefront, which deploys the agent and dependencies such as Sentinel data lake jobs. Once deployment is complete, you will be redirected to Security Copilot to configure and work with the agent.

About Aviatrix

For enterprises struggling to secure cloud workloads, Aviatrix® offers a single solution for pervasive cloud security. Where current cybersecurity approaches focus on securing entry points to a trusted space, Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric (CNSF) delivers runtime security and enforcement within the cloud application infrastructure itself – closing gaps between existing solutions and helping organizations regain visibility and control. Aviatrix ensures security, cloud, and networking teams are empowering developer velocity, AI, serverless, and what's next. For more information, visit aviatrix.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Jessica MacGregor Aviatrix 408-538-8100...