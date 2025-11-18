GHD Exceeds AUD 3 Billion In Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global professional services company GHD has reported another record year in its 2025 Year in Review, with gross revenue exceeding AUD 3 billion.

“Our strong financial results continue to deliver value to our employee shareholders and opportunities for our employees, while our performance in health and safety, client satisfaction, and sustainability also improved over the past year. These achievements highlight our ongoing commitment to our purpose and vison guided by our values of integrity, respect, safety, and teamwork,” said Jim Giannopoulos, CEO.

Covering the year ending 30 June 2025, the Year in Review details the company's diversified global operations, with 49 percent of revenue coming from Asia Pacific, 46 percent from the Americas, and 5 percent from Europe and the Middle East. The company's expanding capabilities include the acquisition of RIM Architects in July 2024, enhancing architectural capabilities in the US and supporting further growth in the US Federal sector.

“Looking ahead, we aspire to be a leading solutions provider and our clients' partner of choice, powered by our 12,000 committed employees focused on creating lasting community benefit, together with our clients,” Jim concludes.

