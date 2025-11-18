Suja Life Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suja Life, Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering remains subject to the completion of the SEC review process, as well as market and other conditions.

This press release is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Suja Life

Suja Life is a better-for-you beverage company that develops and manufactures organic cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and other functional beverages. The Company's portfolio includes Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda. The Company operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer with an in-house high-pressure processing facility and a cold-chain distribution model. Its products are made with organic, non-GMO, and plant-based ingredients and are distributed nationally through retail partners across grocery, mass, natural, and club channels. Suja Life is headquartered in Oceanside, California.

Contact:

ICR, Inc.

