Greenwood Gearhart Announces Strategic Minority Investment From Constellation Wealth Capital

Fayetteville, Arkansas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwood Gearhart, a Northwest Arkansas- based, fast-growing registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with approximately $2 billion in assets under management (AUM) announced today that it has closed on a minority, non-controlling, investment from Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC), a strategic investor that provides capital solutions exclusively to support the long-term growth of independent wealth management companies and multi-family offices.

“We are pleased to welcome Constellation Wealth Capital as a strategic partner. Their deep experience in the wealth management space, alignment with our culture, and long-term, client-first mindset made this an ideal match,” said Brock Gearhart, Greenwood Gearhart's CEO.“This investment marks an exciting new chapter in our 43-year history and highlights the strength of our unique model and strong foundation for future growth. From our first meeting, we felt that CWC was the gold-standard and the right partner to help continue to build Greenwood Gearhart into the RIA of the future”.

Greenwood Gearhart will continue to operate as a fully independent, employee-owned firm under its current leadership. CWC's minority investment will help the firm elevate its client experience, advance its technology solutions, attract top talent, and expand its investment opportunities. Clients can expect the same trusted team and client service, guided by the same client-first philosophy, now with even more resources to support their financial lives. The transaction will also allow more of Greenwood Gearhart's team members the opportunity to become shareholders, setting the firm up for lasting success.

“CWC shares our values and believes in our core purpose of cultivating trust that provides clients with peace of mind and enriches their lives. We believe this partnership will serve our team well and demonstrates our deep commitment to our clients and their families,” said Lisa Brown, President of Greenwood Gearhart.

“Greenwood Gearhart stands out for its exceptional growth, values-driven culture, and unwavering focus on clients,” said Karl Heckenberg, President and Managing Partner at Constellation Wealth Capital.“Their commitment to excellence and client-centric philosophy have fueled their success, and we are excited to partner with them as they continue to build their next chapter.”

Greenwood Gearhart has experienced rapid growth in recent years, more than tripling assets under management (AUM) since 2020 while expanding services and building one of the region's only true multi-family offices.

Gorman Jones served as Greenwood Gearhart's investment banking advisor, and Potomac Law Group served as legal counsel. WilmerHale served as CWC's legal counsel.

ABOUT GREENWOOD GEARHART

Greenwood Gearhart is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) based in Northwest Arkansas. The firm exists to cultivate trust and peace of mind that enriches their clients' lives. Providing comprehensive wealth management and multi-family office services, Greenwood Gearhart is among the nation's fastest growing wealth management firms and a trusted partner in the financial services industry. Learn more at .

ABOUT CONSTELLATION WEALTH CAPITAL



Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions, and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms. CWC leverages its deep industry experience and relationships for the benefit of its partner firms. Learn more at .

