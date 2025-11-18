Red Fort Blast: ED Arrests Al Falah Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case - Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah group, on Tuesday. The arrest followed simultaneous searches conducted across various locations in Delhi-NCR targeting the trustees and promoters of the Faridabad-based Al Falah University.

The university has been a focal point of the wider investigation into the Red Fort area car blast case.

Siddiqui was apprehended under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He is currently being presented before a court for remand.

Also Read | Faridabad police question over 2,000 Kashmiris in Delhi blast case

The federal financial investigation agency initiated its investigation into the Al Falah group based on two First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch. These reports allege that the Faridabad-based Al Falah University made fraudulent and misleading claims of accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The intention, according to the complaints, was to deceive students, parents, and stakeholders for unlawful financial gain.

The FIRs further state that the university falsely claimed recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956. This was allegedly done with the motive of cheating prospective students, parents, guardians, and the general public for wrongful gain and to cause them wrongful loss.

The UGC has confirmed that Al Falah University is only included under Section 2(f) as a State Private University; it has never applied for inclusion under Section 12(B) and is therefore ineligible for grants under that specific provision.

During the searches, which commenced at approximately 5:15 AM, the ED also seized ₹48 lakh in cash, according to sources cited by news agency PTI.

| Delhi Crime Branch files two separate FIRs against Al-Falah University Multiple raids conducted on Al Falah premises

Several teams from the Enforcement Directorate raided at least 25 premises belonging to the Al Falah Trust and the university establishment. Agency officials also raided an office in the Okhla area of Delhi, with the operation being secured by police and paramilitary forces.

Officials told PTI that at least nine shell companies linked to the group, all registered at a single address, are currently under the scrutiny of the ED.

The investigation is linked to a separate incident where 15 people were killed in a blast that occurred on 10 November near the Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1 in Delhi, following the detonation of an explosive-laden car. The involvement of several doctors linked to the university and Kashmir is also under the intense examination of anti-terror probe agencies.