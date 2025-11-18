Trump Vs ABC: US President Says Network's Licenses Be 'Taken Away' After Epstein Scandal Question

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (November 18) again urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke station licenses used by ABC affiliates after a reporter pressed him on his handling of files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“I think the license should be taken away from ABC, because your news is so fake and it's so wrong,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.“We have a great commissioner, chairman, who should look at that.”

Epstein questions trigger clash

The exchange came as Trump faced mounting scrutiny over his past interactions with Epstein. Lawmakers this week released emails in which Epstein suggested Trump knew about his activities, prompting renewed questions about the President's stance.

On Tuesday, an ABC reporter asked Trump why-if he now supports releasing the files-he has not ordered his administration to do so directly.

“I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein”

Trump rejected any connection to Epstein, repeating a claim he has made publicly in recent years.

“As far as the Epstein files is, I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein,” Trump said.“I threw him out of my club many years ago because I thought he was a sick pervert. But I guess I turned out to be right.”

Reversal on releasing files

The administration has refused to release certain Epstein-related documents and initially opposed legislation requiring the Justice Department to hand them over. Trump changed his position only after it became clear a bipartisan majority in the House would force the issue.

A vote on the measure is expected later Tuesday.

| Trump defends Saudi crown prince, says MBS 'knew nothing' about Khashoggi murder