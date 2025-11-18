ASEAN Launches New Regional Roadmap To Prevent Child Labour

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) With ILO's technical support, ASEAN has launched a new ten-year framework aimed at preventing child labour and eliminating its worst forms.

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO), has launched the ASEAN Roadmap for the Prevention of Child Labour Including the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour by 2035.

Recognised by the ASEAN Leaders at the 47th ASEAN Summit last month, this Roadmap renews regional commitment to accelerate collective action towards ending child labour.

Building upon the gains of the two previous ASEAN Roadmaps, this new ten-year framework (2026–2035) sets a clear pathway towards preventing child labour and eliminating its worst forms. It provides practical guidance for governments and partners to strengthen law enforcement, expand access to education and social protection, and promote responsible business practices.

The Roadmap addresses persistent threats of child labour in agriculture and other vulnerable sectors. It also tackles root causes of child labour including poverty, indebtedness, economic vulnerability, and barriers to education, as well as emerging risks associated with migration, climate change, and the digital economy.

Organised under three focus areas – Prohibition, Prevention, and Protection – the Roadmap serves as a tool to strengthen cross-sectoral regional collaboration and foster coherent, holistic responses.

“The unity of the eleven ASEAN member states will make our efforts more concrete and impactful. ASEAN will serve as a strong force to operationalise the Roadmap, strengthen our collective capacity through knowledge sharing and joint planning, and ensure that no one is left behind. With this spirit, success is within reach,” said Pol. Lt. Col. Wannapong Kotcharag, permanent secretary, ministry of labour, Thailand.

Deputy secretary-general of ASEAN for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community San Lwin highlighted that“the ASEAN Roadmap for the Prevention of Child Labour Including the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour by 2035 reflects our shared commitment to a resilient, people-centred, and inclusive region where every child can grow free from exploitation and with access to education, protection, and opportunity.”

“The ASEAN Roadmap for the Prevention of Child Labour Including the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour by 2035 was designed to be future focused that integrates lessons learned and proven practices for greater impact. May this be a guiding document to align our national frameworks, share good practices and strengthen partnerships aimed at realizing our shared vision of an ASEAN free of child labour and a community built on care and respect for human dignity”, stated Assistant Secretary Amuerfina R. Reyes, CESO II, Workers' Welfare and Protection Cluster, Department of Labor and Employment of the Philippines.

“The ILO has supported ASEAN in developing this Roadmap and will continue to provide technical guidance, knowledge sharing, and capacity-building support to ensure its effective implementation,” said Tuomo Poutiainen, ILO deputy regional director for Asia and the Pacific.

More than 120 participants joined the launch event, both in person and online, consisting of representatives from ASEAN sectoral bodies, workers' and employers' organisations, the ASEAN Youth Organisation, civil society, development partners and UN agencies. Hosted by the ministry of labour of Thailand, the Workshop provided a platform to present the roadmap, exchange knowledge, and build capacity to strengthen the implementation, monitoring, and reporting mechanisms of the Roadmap.

The ILO supported the Roadmap's development through extensive stakeholder engagement, including surveys, interviews, consultations, and a series of regional workshops.

