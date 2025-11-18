Canada, Finland, United States To Advance Icebreaker Collaboration Effort



Three countries signs joint statement of intent

TORONTO, Canada – The Icebreaker Collaboration Effort

On behalf of Joël Lightbound, minister of government transformation, public works and procurement, Kirsten Hillman, the ambassador of Canada to the US, joined Kristi Noem, the US secretary of homeland security, and Sakari Puisto, Finland's minister of economic affairs, to sign a joint statement of intent (JSOI).

The JSOI strengthens industrial cooperation among the three nations, aiming to build and maintain icebreakers and related capabilities while supporting domestic shipbuilding industries and creating well-paying jobs in the marine sector. By pooling expertise and resources, Canada, the US and Finland are expanding their icebreaker fleets to better address Arctic challenges.

Key priorities under the JSOI include:



Enhancing industrial collaboration across all stages of icebreaker production;

Launching trilateral workforce development initiatives;

Aligning international promotion and cooperation activities; Advancing joint research and development frameworks.

Officials from all three countries will also meet to outline actionable steps to achieve the JSOI objectives, with follow-up meetings planned next year to track progress. An Industry Day on November 20 will further engage private-sector partners in this collaborative effort.

Since the 2024 memorandum of understanding, the three countries have built a strong foundation for partnership, including the US icebreaker fleet renewal initiative launched in October 2025, which involves Canadian and Finnish shipyards. The JSOI builds on this momentum, ensuring coordinated action and concrete progress on the ICE Pact vision.

