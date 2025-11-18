Grenada Tourism Authority Strengthens Strategic Focus On Carriacou And Petite Martinique

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) recently concluded a three-day strategic session dedicated to strengthening the tourism framework of the sister isles, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Led by chief executive officer Stacey Liburd, chief marketing officer Tornia Charles, and quality assurance manager Keron Moore, the initiative reflected GTA's continued commitment to inclusive development across the tri-island state.

Over the three days, the GTA delegation hosted a series of interactive presentations and stakeholder meetings focused on sustainable growth, product enhancement, and market readiness. Key sessions included a strategic presentation outlining the GTA's vision for the islands' continued integration within the national tourism strategy; a social media workshop highlighting digital marketing best practices; a quality assurance session emphasising service standards; and a practical marketing 101 module designed to help local businesses strengthen their promotional capacity and reach.

A central feature of the programme was a stakeholder engagement tour in Petite Martinique, allowing the delegation to gain first-hand insight into the island's tourism assets and the needs of local operators. The visit fostered open dialogue on service delivery, training and investment opportunities aimed at building greater resilience and visibility for the sister isles.

“The development of Carriacou and Petite Martinique is fundamental to Grenada's overall tourism growth,” said Stacey Liburd, chief executive officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority.“These sessions are about listening, sharing practical tools, and creating sustainable pathways that empower our industry partners on every island to thrive. Our goal is one cohesive tri-island product that celebrates diversity while delivering excellence.”

One Carriacou service provider who participated in the sessions, expressed appreciation for the GTA's renewed focus,“The quality of the presentations has been impressive, and it was a much-welcomed opportunity to meet with GTA representatives to discuss important issues. There's a real sense of forward momentum, and I applaud the Authority's determination to help raise standards and motivate continued growth.”

The Grenada Tourism Authority remains committed to ongoing collaboration with tourism partners across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique and will continue to build capacity, drive innovation and ensure sustainable tourism growth throughout the tri-island state.

