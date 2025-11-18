403
BPI, Mandala Partners Launch Global Public Affairs Alliance
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Bully Pulpit International and Australia-based Mandala Partners have formed a strategic alliance aimed at offering multinational clients a unified global public affairs and data-driven advisory service.
The partnership brings together BPI's communications, marketing and integrated campaign capabilities with Mandala Partners' economic and policy analysis. Mandala Partners is an economics, strategy and policy advisory firm with offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra.
According to the firms, their combined offering is designed to“drive change and deliver outcomes for top leaders and companies,” while expanding geographic reach across the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. Clients include technology companies, financial institutions and organizations in the critical minerals sector.
“Sophisticated organizations increasingly require their campaigns to be supported by the highest standard of evidence, because policymakers and the public don't always just take a company's word for it,” said Ben LaBolt, BPI president.“This alliance is about helping clients achieve their top business and policy priorities by leveraging data and modern campaign technology. Together, we are creating a unique offering that ensures our clients can build a robust, quantitative case for change and communicate those benefits to policymakers and key stakeholders around the world.”
The firms said the alliance will allow them to jointly support organizations that need alignment between global strategy and regional execution, particularly in rapidly shifting policy environments. The combined offering is positioned to help clients reshape narratives, secure license to operate, determine impact and reach audiences in markets around the world.
“Driving policy outcomes in the modern global environment requires an always-on advocacy model that seamlessly integrates robust data-driven insights and effective communication. We have been working with BPI around the world and it's exciting to extend that collaboration through this strategic alliance, which will equip our clients with the rigor and persuasive power needed to shape debates and outcomes across a broad range of markets,” said Amit Singh, managing partner of Mandala Partners.
BPI Group and Mandala Partners will remain independent, and this marks the first formal international alliance for both firms.
The move is the latest step in BPI's effort to grow its international reach. It comes a year after the agency expanded its presence in the UK, with the dual acquisition of strategic communications agency Seven Hills and research group Message House for an undisclosed sum.
That deal followed BPI's acquisition of European public affairs and strategic communications firm Boldt at the end of 2023.
