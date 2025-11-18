403
R&CPMK Winds Down As Staff, Clients Shift To ACC
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - R&CPMK, one of Hollywood's most enduring PR brands, is effectively coming to an end, with the majority of its staff and clients moving to Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) ahead of parent IPG's merger into Omnicom.
Both The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported that the R&CPMK brand will be retired as part of the transition, which follows a period of internal and structural change for the agency in recent years.
ACC on Tuesday unveiled PMK Entertainment, a new entertainment-focused firm to be led by Cindi Berger, who will report to ACC founder and CEO Michael Nyman. ACC said the launch includes 77 former R&CPMK employees and the majority of the agency's clients, who are joining the ACC network across PMK Entertainment, ACC Advisory and DKC, with the transition supported by IPG.
PMK Entertainment launches with a 35-person team including Alan Nierob as president and a client roster spanning talent, directors, producers, athletes, premium content companies and major cultural institutions. Its focus on A-list representation, entertainment companies and crisis communications reflects the legacy specialty that made R&CPMK and its predecessors, Rogers & Cowan and PMK, fixtures in Hollywood.
“This is not an acquisition," an ACC spokesperson said. "ACC is announcing the launch of a new entity, PMK Entertainment, a firm focused on A-list talent, music, sports, premium content companies, corporate entertainment and crisis communications. PMK Entertainment will be led by CEO Cindi Berger, who will report to ACC Founder & CEO Michael Nyman. Additionally, 77 former employees and the majority of clients from R&CPMK have chosen to join ACC's network of specialized marketing and communications agencies. Under the new structure, incoming teams of personnel and clients will align across three areas within ACC, including PMK Entertainment, ACC Advisory and DKC. The transition of a portion of the agency's leadership and staff to ACC and the new company was supported by IPG.”
R&CPMK's dissolution comes after years of change for the agency. Earlier consolidation within IPG's DXTRA group shifted parts of the business, and the firm also experienced internal turbulence, including litigation involving its former CEO. The migration of talent and clients to ACC, however, represents a separate development tied directly to the agency's absorption into Omnicom and marks a decisive break in the R&CPMK lineage.
ACC will also integrate former R&CPMK employees into its Advisory consultancy and DKC, which ACC acquired a majority stake in last year. DKC CEO Sean Cassidy said the incoming executives fit“seamlessly” into its portfolio of lifestyle, media, technology, entertainment and sports work. ACC said the additions bring the network to more than 620 employees across 12 offices, spanning creative, content, communications, experiential, analytics, influencer work and AI optimization.
