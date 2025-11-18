Govt Warns Channels Against Sensitive, Inciteful Content

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory to all private television channels, cautioning them against telecasting visuals or content that could aid, abet, or promote unlawful activities.

The advisory comes after certain TV channels aired material related to the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, including videos showing methods of making explosive devices. The explosion, which occurred last week, left several people dead.

“It has come to the notice of this Ministry that some news channels have been broadcasting content related to alleged persons involved in the Red Fort blasts, justifying their acts of violence, as well as information videos of how to make explosive material,” the advisory said.

The Ministry warned that such broadcasts may inadvertently encourage or incite violence, disturb public order, and pose risks to national security. It directed all channels to exercise the“highest level of discretion and sensitivity” while covering sensitive incidents.