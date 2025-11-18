Soccer Superstar Ronaldo To Join MBS During White House Visit

File photo of Christiano Roanaldo

Washington- Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the White House on Tuesday, where Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is meeting U.S. President Donald Trump for a pomp-filled visit.

Details of Ronaldo's involvement were first reported by MS NOW and confirmed to The Associated Press by two people familiar with the event. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans were confidential.

Ronaldo has been the face of the Saudi soccer league since joining Saudi club Al-Nassr at the end of 2022 on a reported $200 million-a-year contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old Portuguese star signed a two-year extension in June with Al-Nassr, which is majority owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that the crown prince chairs.

Prince Mohammed is visiting the White House for the first time since a period of diplomatic isolation began in 2018 after the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in a consulate office in Istanbul. U.S. intelligence agencies determined that Prince Mohammed likely directed the operation. He has denied involvement in the killing.

It will also be a rare U.S. visit for Ronaldo, who hasn't played in the country since 2014.

In 2017, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported that Ronaldo had years earlier paid $375,000 in hush money to a woman who accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. Ronaldo's lawyers maintained the sex was consensual and no criminal charges ever were filed.

World Cup connection