SC Says People Need Proper Remedy Against Unethical Pharma Practices

Supreme Court Of India | File Photo

New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Tuesday said procedures under the uniform code for pharmaceutical marketing should be so strong that any consumer who is cheated should have access and proper remedy against unethical practices.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed there should be appropriate measures where the consumers have a convenient mechanism for lodging their complaints and ensuring that action is taken against erring companies.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking that the uniform code of pharmaceutical marketing practices should curb alleged unethical practices of pharma firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, said the government has introduced several policies for the purpose of either restricting the pricing of medicines and to regulate such activities.

He referred to the Uniform Code for Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices (UCPMP), 2024, which prohibits pharma companies from offering gifts and travel facilities to healthcare professionals or their family members.

“But if you have brought out a code, why should not that code be having appropriate measures whereby the consumers have a convenient mechanism for lodging their complaints and ensuring that action is taken against erring companies,” the bench asked.